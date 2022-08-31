Global Warehouse Robotics Market to Generate USD 14.73 Billion by 2030, States a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Various benefits of robots in warehousing such as rise in safety, increase in efficiency, and reduced workforce costs along with expansion of the e-commerce industry drive the warehouse robotics market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global warehouse robotics market generated USD 6.21 billion in 2021, and is predicted to reach USD 14.73 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of driving forces and opportunities, key segments and sub-segments, market size & estimations, and competitive landscape. These insights are helpful for achieving competitive advantage and devising strategies for sustainable growth.

Offering a thorough analysis of each and every aspect of the warehouse robotics industry in 588 pages, supported by 342 tables and 312 figures, the report aims to become a helpful source of guidance for leading players, investors, startups, and stakeholders. The report also highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the warehouse robotics market size.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/warehouse-robotics-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.21 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 14.73 Billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages 588 Tables 342 Figures 312 Segments covered Type, Payload Capacity, Component, System Type, Function, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Benefits of robots in warehousing such as rise in safety, increase in efficiency, and reduced workforce costs Expansion of the e-commerce industry Opportunities The emergence of Industry 4.0 Surge in implementation of autonomous mobile robots (AMR)

The report provides a detailed analysis of driving forces, restraining factors, and opportunities of the global warehouse robotics market. Various benefits of robots in warehousing such as rise in safety, increase in efficiency, and reduced workforce costs along with expansion of the e-commerce industry drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the significant rise in need for improved quality and reliability in warehouse operations supports the market growth. However, high cost related to the setup of warehouse robotics and lack of skilled workforce restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that enable leading players improve their warehouse robotics market share in the coming years, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The emergence of Industry 4.0 and surge in implementation of autonomous mobile robots (AMR) present new opportunities in the coming years. The trend of warehouse automation will raise the demand for robots in the next few years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/warehouse-robotics-market

The research offers a detailed segmentation of the global warehouse robotics market based on type, payload capacity, component, system type, function, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the report further classifies the market into industrial robots, conveyors, sortation systems, automated storage and retrieval system, palletizers, and mobile robots. By payload capacity, the report further segments the market into 1–16 Kg, 16.1–60 Kg, 60.1–225 Kg, and more than 225 Kg. On the basis of component, the report further divides the market into programmable logic controller (PLC), actuators, microprocessors and microcontrollers, and sensors.

Based on the system type, the research classifies the market into Knapp open shuttle market, scallog system market, fetch robotics freight market, locus robotics system market, and Swiss log carry pick market. On the basis of function, the report further segments the market into storage, trans-shipment, packaging, and others. By industry vertical, the report further divides the market into automotive & transportation, retail, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, healthcare, and others.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on region, the report further divides the global warehouse robotics market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. This is due to increase in warehouse robotics expenditure, rise in investment in the R&D activities, and rise in innovative technologies. On the other hand, Europe is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period, owing to considerable government support for the automation industry and rise of the manufacturing sector in the region.

The report analyzes each region based on segment and sub-segments mentioned above. These insights are helpful in determining the strategies of expansion and others to achieve a long-term growth and dominate the market.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/warehouse-robotics-market/inquire-before-buying

The research provides an extensive competitive landscape by analyzing the leading market players such as ABB Corp., Kuka AG, Fanuc, Amazon, Yaskawa, 6 River Systems, IBM, Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Corporation, and Locus Robotics. They have adopted various strategies such as product development & launches, collaborations, partnership, and agreements to gain competitive edge and determine the competitive scenario.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/warehouse-robotics-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Warehouse Automation Market by Type (AGV/AMR, AS/RS-Storage & Retrieval, Autonomous Identification and Data Capture, Conveyor, MRO Services, Order Picking, Overhead Systems, Palletizing & Depalletizing, Sortation, and WMS/WES/WCS), by End User (3PL, Apparel & Sports, E-Commerce, Food & Beverages, General Merchandise, Grocery, Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Electronics, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast. 2022–2030

Industrial Robotics Market by Type (Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Selective Compliant Assembly Robot Arm (SCARA) Robots, Cartesian Robots, and Other Types), by End user (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Chemical, Rubber & Plastics, Machinery, Metals, Food & Beverages, Precision & Optics, and Others), by Function (Soldering & Welding, Materials Handling, Assembling & Disassembling, Painting & Dispensing, Milling, Cutting & Processing, and Others) and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

Mobile Robotics Market by Product (UGV, AUV, and AUV), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Service), Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com