Digestive & Intestinal Remedies Market Is Expected to Reach USD 26.24 Billion by 2031, Says Allied Market Research

Rise in gastrointestinal disorders, changes in natural food habits, high demand for related over-the-counter products, and increase in prevalence of digestive diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and gastroesophageal reflux illness drive the growth of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market. On a regional level, Europe is likely to dominate in terms of revenue and Asia-Pacific would portray the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global digestive & intestinal remedies market generated $18.25 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $26.24 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $18.25 Billion Market Size in 2031 $26.24 Billion CAGR 3.6% No. of Pages in Report 162 Segments covered Type, Age Group, Distribution Channel, and Region Drivers Rise in gastrointestinal disorders Changes in natural food habits High demand for related over-the-counter products Increase in prevalence of digestive diseases such as inflammatory bowel disease, constipation, irritable bowel syndrome, and gastroesophageal reflux illness Opportunities Economic growth in emerging markets Restraints Increase in consumption of supplementary food products Availability of alternative therapies for gastrointestinal diseases

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected many industries across the world, causing disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain activities. However, the pandemic had a fairly positive impact on the digestive & intestinal remedies market, owing to the increased research and developments activities about the role of gastrointestinal tract in the COVID-19 disease.

Moreover, growing prevalence of some gastrointestinal diseases also helped to boost the growth of the market amidst the pandemic situation.

Hence, the market witnessed consistent growth during and after the pandemic.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market based on type, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on type, the gastrointestinal agents and remedies segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around three-fourths of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market, and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the digestive medicines segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on age group, the adult segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 90% of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market, and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The report also offers an analysis of the pediatric segment.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market and would maintain its leadership status through the forecast period. The online segment, on the other hand, is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions such as North America and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Eli Lilly and Company, Glaxosmithkline plc, Jiangzhong Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Menarini Group, Merck KGaA, Pfizer Inc., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Sanofi S.A., Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

The report analyzes these key players of the global digestive & intestinal remedies market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

