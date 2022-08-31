Alternative Sweeteners Market Size to Reach USD 6.6 Billion by 2031; Industry Compound Annual Growth Rate of 4.5%

Rise in new applications of alternative sweeteners in the food industry and increase in demand for low-calorie sweeteners drive the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global alternative sweeteners market generated $4.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in new applications of alternative sweeteners in the food industry and increase in demand for low-calorie sweeteners drive the growth of the global alternative sweeteners market. However, drop in soft drink consumption in North America and Europe restrains the market to some extent. On the other hand, surge in obese population, particularly in developing nations, presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Alternative Sweeteners Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5062?reqfor=covid

Leading players of the global alternative sweeteners market analyzed in the research include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland-Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition & Health, GLG Life Tech Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Naturex S.A., Tate & Lyle Plc., PureCircle Limited, and Associated British Foods Plc.

COVID-19 scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the overall growth of the global alternative sweeteners market.

Since the pandemic, people have become more conscious about product labels, and their purchasing decisions are influenced by the lack of sugars content in the product. This in turn, boosts the demand for alternative sweeteners.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global alternative sweeteners market based on product type, packaging, and region.

Based on product type, the high intensity sweeteners segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the low intensity sweeteners segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5062

Based on packaging, the food segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2031. Moreover, the same region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5062

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.