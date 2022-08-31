Automatic Dog Feeder Market | Smart dog feeder segment would exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2030

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic dog feeder market size was valued at $344.6 million in 2020, and is projected reach $998.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.0 % from 2021 to 2030.

Automatic dog feeder helps the owners to feed their hungry dogs on time. In addition, this machine can be a traditional or a smart one, both are efficient in dispensing food into the bowl when detected empty, which keeps the dog healthy owing to the proper feeding even in the absence of the dog owner.

Increased employment rates are a major factor in the market’s increased demand for automatic dog feeds. As pets become more humanized, there is a growing understanding that providing good nutrition for them is also important. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 147.7 million persons who are 16 years of age or older and are employed, with women making up 46.8% of the labor force. As a result, there is an increasing need for smart products that may make daily living easier, which is driving the market for automatic dog feeders.

Pet adoption has increased significantly in recent years, especially for diverse dog breeds. Due to their high energy levels, dogs need a lot of fun, exercise, grooming, and nourishment. A typical medium-sized dog can consume between 25 and 45 pounds of food each day. Owners may neglect to feed their dogs due to their growing responsibilities and time constraints, though. As a result, automatic dog feeders are now widely used by dog owners all over the world.

The most popular places to purchase dog feeders are pet stores and specialty shops since these establishments allow clients to personally see the feeders to ensure that they are suitable for their dogs. People have been buying automatic dog feeders online due to rising internet usage and the introduction of new, specialised online retailers. Due to customers becoming increasingly accustomed to the convenience and time savings offered by online purchasing, online sales will continue to increase. However, current issues like inadequate product quality, defective sensors, and lack of knowledge of the advantages of automatic dog feeders are anticipated to restrain the market's expansion throughout the forecast period.

Key Finding of this Report :

By type, the programmable dog feeder leads in terms of market share and is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By nature, traditional dog feeders leads in terms of market share; however, the smart dog feeders are predicted to witness the highest growth.

By distribution channel, offline channels are the preferred mode of purchase for dog feeders; nevertheless online channels are gaining high popularity, especially in developed countries.

By region, North America leads in terms of market share; however, Asia-Pacific region is expected to provide high opportunities for market growth.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include:

C&A global

Dogness International

Doskocil Manufacturing Co.

Petkit

Petlibro

Radio System Corporation

Trixie Heimtierbedarf Gmbh & Co.

Tuya Smart

Vet Innovations Inc.

Wopet Pet Product Ltd

The report segments the global automatic dog feeder market on the basis of type, distribution channel, nature, and region.

Based on type, the programmable dog feeder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total share, and is anticipated to maintain the lead during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030. The report has also covered the gravity dog feeder segment.

Based on nature, the traditional dog feeder segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more thantwo-thirds of the global automatic dog feeder market. The same segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period. However, the smart dog feeder segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain dominance throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.

