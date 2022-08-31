Now in Africa: RiseBack - World's 1st Affordable Edtech platform offering Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs
An educated and well-informed workforce will help in contributing towards faster economic growth of the African economy, especially in startups, blockchain, AI, ITES, consulting & service industry”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian American Social Entrepreneur Dr. Tausif Malik after successfully launching the EdTech platform RiseBack.org offering Affordable Colleges Degree to students in the USA launches the platform for African professionals & students.
— Dr. Tausif Malik
RiseBack is one of the first and only EdTech platform offering Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs and has partnered with leading Indian Universities to offer Affordable Colleges Degree to American Students and the African Students & Professionals.
Students & professionals can study for Undergraduate & Graduate degrees at affordable fees and they don’t need to worry about the High cost of Education & Student debt. RiseBack wants to focus on offering affordable Undergraduate & Graduate degree programs to students, as academic degree programs paves the foundation for higher-paying jobs and education.
The objective of RiseBack is to leverage globalization by connecting students with Indian Universities, so they achieve their personal and their family’s dream of going to college.
Indian universities are established under the University Grants Commission of India, hence degrees are accepted globally, hence students can pursue their professional and academic careers.
Malik said that “RiseBack is a small step in empowering the students to earn their future without Student Debt, this would make them more confident achieving their higher professional goals, leading to higher disposable income triggering economic activity”.
Africa is one of the fastest growing regions of the world with one of the highest youth populations and with recent various government initiatives the region is seen to be the hub for the new economy such as startups, cryptos, blockchain, AI et al.
According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report, 2022 showed that the Foreign Direct Investment inflow into Africa grew to $83 billion, which was an increase of 1.1% compared to 2020 reflecting the massive potential of Africa's startup ecosystem.
Online education is gaining traction post-COVID-19 thanks to cheap mobile phones and hence, students and professionals can enroll through the RiseBack.org platform to achieve their professional goals.
An educated and well-informed workforce will help in contributing towards faster economic growth of the African economy.
RiseBack benefits to students?
1. Affordable Education
2. Study from the comfort of home
3. Work and Study
4. Path to earn and achieve professional goals
What is RiseBack?
1.EduTech Platform connecting Students with Indian universities to earn their Undergraduate degree.
2. RiseBack additionally service offers - Skill & Professional Training & Certification Programs * US Evaluation of Degrees assistance * Recruitment assistance * Internship assistance * Incubation & Acceleration services for Students Startups
How does RiseBack work?
1. RiseBack is an EduTech platform, where students can review, choose and register for Undergraduate degree programs - B.A, B.Com, BBA, BCA & Masters (Graduate) degree programs MA, M.Com, MBA, MCA degree programs offered by Indian Universities.
2. The Indian Universities directly deliver the lectures, assignments, and tests to the students.
RiseBack offers value-added courses related to their Undergraduate & Graduate degree program or as per their career objectives.
Indian Universities over the years created super successful alumni who are heads of Fortune 500 companies, Noble Laureates, Scientists, Academicians, IT Professionals, Serial Entrepreneurs & investors.
Dr. Malik concludes that this would be the best partnership for Africa and India and it would be a win-win situation.
Students & professionals from across the globe can visit at RiseBack.org to know more about the degree programs.
