Hywin Holdings Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Half and Full Year of Fiscal 2022

Stable earnings growth backed by diversified revenue mix and strong client loyalty

Entering the health management industry by acquiring well selected targets

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin" or the "Company") HYW, a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second half and full year of fiscal 2022 ended June 30, 2022.

Second Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Highlights

Number of clients 1 increased by 10.8% to 141,058 as of June 30, 2022 from 127,317 as of June 30, 2021.

increased by 10.8% to 141,058 as of June 30, 2022 from 127,317 as of June 30, 2021. Number of active clients 2 increased by 13.5% to 38,744 in the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 34,149 in the same period of 2021.

increased by 13.5% to 38,744 in the six months ended June 30, 2022 from 34,149 in the same period of 2021. Aggregate transaction value of wealth management products distributed on the Company's platform decreased by 0.6% to RMB42.3 billion from RMB42.6 billion in the same period of 2021. Transaction value of wealth management products per relationship manager decreased by 5.5% to RMB25.7 million from RMB27.1 million in the same period of 2021. Transaction value of venture capital funds and private equity funds grew 34.0%, while hedge funds products decreased 66.2%, comparing with the same period of 2021.

of wealth management products distributed on the Company's platform decreased by 0.6% to RMB42.3 billion from RMB42.6 billion in the same period of 2021. Assets Under Management of asset management business increased by 36.9% to RMB4.5 billion from RMB3.3 billion as of December 31,2021.

of increased by 36.9% to RMB4.5 billion from RMB3.3 billion as of December 31,2021. Net revenues increased by 9.9% to RMB1,060.9 million (US$163.7 million) from RMB965.1 million in the same period of 2021, attributable to the increase of net revenues from Private Market Investment products.

increased by 9.9% to RMB1,060.9 million (US$163.7 million) from RMB965.1 million in the same period of 2021, attributable to the increase of net revenues from Private Market Investment products. Net revenues per relationship manager increased by 4.6% to RMB0.64 million from RMB0.62 million in the same period of 2021.

increased by 4.6% to RMB0.64 million from RMB0.62 million in the same period of 2021. Net income increased by 33.5% to RMB165.5 million (US$25.5 million) from RMB124.0 million in the same period of 2021.

increased by 33.5% to RMB165.5 million (US$25.5 million) from RMB124.0 million in the same period of 2021. Basic earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB5.91 (US$0.91), compared with RMB4.66 in the same period of 2021. Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB5.71 (US$0.88), compared with RMB4.49 in the same period of 2021.

Full Year of Fiscal 2022 Highlights

Number of clients 3 increased by 10.8% to 141,058 as of June 30, 2022 from 127,317 as of June 30, 2021.

increased by 10.8% to 141,058 as of June 30, 2022 from 127,317 as of June 30, 2021. Number of active clients 4 increased by 15.1% to 43,764 from 38,033 in fiscal 2021.

increased by 15.1% to 43,764 from 38,033 in fiscal 2021. Number of footprint cities increased from 87 as of June 30, 2021, to 88 as of June 30, 2022, while the number of wealth service centers increased from 177 as of June 30, 2021, to 178 as of June 30, 2022.

increased from 87 as of June 30, 2021, to 88 as of June 30, 2022, while the number of wealth service centers increased from 177 as of June 30, 2021, to 178 as of June 30, 2022. Aggregate transaction value of wealth management products distributed on the Company's platform increased by 1.3% to RMB79.8 billion from RMB78.8 billion in fiscal 2021. Transaction value of wealth management products per relationship manager decreased by 5.7% to RMB49.4 million from RMB52.4 million in fiscal 2021. Transaction values of venture capital funds and private equity funds products and hedge funds products grew 111.8% and 98.0% year-on-year respectively.

of wealth management products distributed on the Company's platform increased by 1.3% to RMB79.8 billion from RMB78.8 billion in fiscal 2021. Assets Under Management of asset management business increased by 120.5% to RMB4.5 billion from RMB2.0 billion as of June 30, 2021.

of increased by 120.5% to RMB4.5 billion from RMB2.0 billion as of June 30, 2021. Net revenues increased by 5.9% to RMB1,942.1 million (US$300.8 million) from RMB1,834.4 million in fiscal 2021. Net revenues per relationship manager decreased by 1.4% to RMB1.20 million from RMB1.22 million in fiscal 2021.

increased by 5.9% to RMB1,942.1 million (US$300.8 million) from RMB1,834.4 million in fiscal 2021. Net income increased by 13.6% to RMB235.9 million (US$36.5 million) from RMB207.7 million in fiscal 2021.

increased by 13.6% to RMB235.9 million (US$36.5 million) from RMB207.7 million in fiscal 2021. Basic earnings per American Depositary Share ("ADS") was RMB8.42 (US$1.30), compared with RMB8.05 in fiscal 2021.

was RMB8.42 (US$1.30), compared with RMB8.05 in fiscal 2021. Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.14 (US$1.26), compared with RMB7.76 in fiscal 2021.

Madame. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Hywin, commented, "Despite the worldwide macroeconomic turbulence and challenges brought by the pandemic, we are very pleased to report that Hywin delivered a set of solid operating and financial results in fiscal year 2022, driven by our ongoing diversification of growth drivers and our agile response to the evolving operating environment internally and externally. The disruptions from the lockdowns in Shanghai and wider areas tested and proved our resilience, adaptability, and stamina, thanks to our client-centric business model, solid technology infrastructure and value-added service capabilities. As a result, the number of active clients in fiscal year 2022 increased by 15.1% year-over-year to 43,764, a record high, and the repeat investment rate from existing clients remained at 80.8%. Meanwhile, we continued to focus on the execution of our strategic expansion roadmap for the long term. This year, we entered into two strategic acquisitions in the health management sector to empower our wealth management business with superior and well-established health-management offerings to our high-net-worth clients in China. As we head into fiscal year 2023, we will continue to extend our competitive advantage in wealth management by deepening engagement with clients to enhance repeat investment, while striving to integrate wealth and health into one holistic proposition to further unlock client value and commercial value from our dual proposition serving clients across market cycles and life cycles."

Mr. Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of Hywin, stated, "We ended fiscal year 2022 on a solid footing with total net revenues of 1,942.1 million and net income of 235.9 million. Our operating margin improved from 15.4% in fiscal year 2021 to 16.8% in fiscal year 2022, demonstrating our efficiency gains and strong cost discipline. Meanwhile, we continued to see momentum from our diversification transformation as business volumes in our venture capital funds and private equity funds products and hedge funds products grew by 111.8% and 98.0% year-on-year respectively, driven by our in-depth investment and research abilities, excellent product-sourcing capabilities, as well as a deep understanding of client demand. We entered into two strategic acquisitions of Grand Doctor and Life Infinity in the second half of fiscal 2022 and first half of fiscal 2023 respectively. We believe the health management business will expand Hywin's sources of revenues, deepen our reach in the addressable markets, and further strengthen client relationships. Going forward, we expect greater synergies and long-term benefits once the acquisitions are fully integrated, and we will continue to drive organic growth while enhancing our value proposition."

Second Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues increased by 9.9% to RMB1,060.9 million (US$163.7 million) from RMB965.1 million in the same period of 2021.

Net revenues from wealth management services in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 10.5% to RMB1,044.2 million (US$161.1 million) from RMB944.9 million in the same period of 2021, attributable to the increase of private market investment product transaction value.

Net revenues from asset management services in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 26.5% to RMB10.4 million (US$1.6 million) from RMB8.3 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase of assets under management.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 3.5% to RMB822.6 million (US$126.9 million) from RMB794.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Cost of compensation and benefits in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 10.0% to RMB560.2 million (US$86.4 million) from RMB509.2 million in the same period of 2021, in line with the increase of relationship managers.

Sales and marketing expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2022 decreased by 11.9% to RMB137.5 million (US$21.2 million) from RMB156.1 million in the same period of 2021, due to the reduced marketing and sales activities affected by the pandemic situation.

General and administrative expenses in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 13.3% to RMB121.5 million (US$18.7 million) from RMB107.2 million in the same period of 2021, primarily due to increased personnel expenses in research and investment advisory, as well as strategic investment in technology infrastructure.



Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 39.6% to RMB238.3 million (US$36.8 million) from RMB170.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Net Income

Net income in the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased by 33.5% to RMB165.5 million (US$25.5 million) from RMB124.0 million in the same period of 2021.

Earnings per ADS

Basic earnings per ADS in the six months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB5.91 (US$0.91), compared with RMB4.66 in the same period of 2021.

Diluted earnings per ADS in the six months ended June 30, 2022 was RMB5.71 (US$0.88), compared with RMB4.49 in the same period of 2021.

Each ADS represents two of the Company's ordinary shares.

Full Year Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Total net revenues in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 5.9% to RMB1,942.1 million (US$300.8 million) from RMB1,834.4 million in the full year of fiscal 2021.

Net revenues from wealth management services in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 5.8% to RMB1,899.6 million (US$294.2 million) from RMB 1,795.6 million in the full year of fiscal 2021, attributable to the increase of private market investment product transaction value.

Net revenues from asset management services in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 30.3% to RMB19.5 million (US$3.0 million) from RMB14.9 million in the full year of fiscal 2021, primarily due to an increase of assets under management.

Operating Costs and Expenses

Total operating costs and expenses in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 4.0% to RMB1,615.4 million (US$250.2 million) from RMB1,552.8 million in the full year of fiscal 2021.

Cost of compensation and benefits in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 5.1% to RMB1,054.4 million (US$163.3 million) from RMB1,003.1 million in the full year of fiscal 2021, in line with increase of relationship managers and transaction value.

Sales and marketing expenses in the full year of fiscal 2022 decreased by 4.6% to RMB311.8 million (US$48.3 million) from RMB326.9 million in the full year of fiscal 2021, due to the reduced marketing and sales activities affected by the pandemic situation.

General and administrative expenses in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 20.4% to RMB241.9 million (US$37.5 million) from RMB200.9 million in the full year of fiscal 2021, primarily due to increased personnel expenses in research and investment, as well as strategic investment in technology infrastructure.



Income from Operations

As a result of the foregoing, income from operations in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 16.0% to RMB326.7 million (US$50.6 million) from RMB281.6 million in the full year of fiscal 2021.

Net Income

Net income in the full year of fiscal 2022 increased by 13.6% to RMB235.9 million (US$36.5 million) from RMB207.7 million in the full year of fiscal 2021.

Earnings per ADS

Basic earnings per ADS in the full year of fiscal 2022 was RMB8.42 (US$1.30), compared with RMB8.05 in the full year of fiscal 2021.

Diluted earnings per ADS in the full year of fiscal 2022 was RMB8.14 (US$1.26), compared with RMB7.76 in the full year of fiscal 2021.

Each ADS represents two of the Company's ordinary shares.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had RMB660.4 million (US$98.4 million) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, compared with RMB705.3 million as of June 30, 2021. The decrease was mainly attributed to the drop of investors' deposit in the restricted cash account.

As of June 30, 2022, the company had RMB325.1 million (US$48.4 million) in Property and Equipment, compared with RMB21.1 million as of June 30, 2021. The increase was mainly attributed to the acquisition of our current principal office.

The financial statements for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 herein the press release have not been audited by the Company's independent registered accounting firm. The audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2022 to be disclosed in the Company's Form 20-F may have discrepancies with the above-mentioned unaudited financial statements.

Recent Developments

In August 2022, the Company entered into a series of definitive share transfer agreements and capital increase agreement with Beijing iLife3 Technology Co. Ltd ("Life Infinity"), one of the leading integrated health management service providers in China, and its existing shareholders with an aggregate purchase consideration of approximately RMB141 million in cash to acquire 63.39% equity interest in Life Infinity. As of the date of this press release, the acquisition has been completed. Together with the investment we made in Grand Doctor Medical Co., Ltd. ("Grand Doctor") in January 2022 we have formed our health management business segment and will provide integrated health management services for our HNWI clients primarily through health screening centers and clinics across Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing and other key cities in China, as well as digital medical platforms and the "Life Infinity Plus" marketplace for health management products. These efforts represent another milestone in Hywin's strategic plans to unlock growing value from our enormous client franchise. This also makes Hywin the first independent wealth manager in China to integrate wealth and health into one holistic proposition, with cross-selling opportunities and cost synergies that naturally occur along with the wealth-health continuum.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars in this press release were made at a rate of RMB6.71145 to US$1.00 for figures on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2022, RMB6.45686 to US$1.00 for figures on the income statement for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022, RMB6.48107 to US$1.00 for figures on the income statement for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin HYW is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company's primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company's largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) 6 months ended, 6 months ended, 6 months ended, 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2022 Change

RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net Revenues -Wealth management 944,894 1,044,156 161,112 10.5 % -Assets management 8,255 10,443 1,611 26.5 % -Health management - 422 65 N/A -Other 11,966 5,836 901 (51.2 )% Total Revenue 965,115 1,060,857 163,689 9.9 % Operating Costs and Expenses -Compensation and benefits 509,225 560,237 86,444 10.0 % -Share-based compensation 21,947 3,320 512 (84.9 )% -Sales and marketing expenses 156,091 137,525 21,220 (11.9 )% -General and administrative expenses 107,185 121,475 18,744 13.3 % Total Operating Costs and Expenses 794,448 822,557 126,920 3.5 % Income from operations 170,667 238,300 36,769 39.6 % Other (expenses)/income -Interest income, net 905 (64 ) (10 ) (107.1 )% -Other non-operation income, net 4,926 (11,578 ) (1,786 ) (335.0 )% Total Other Income 5,831 (11,642 ) (1,796 ) (299.7 )% Income before tax 176,498 226,658 34,973 28.4 % Income tax expense 52,528 61,151 9,436 16.4 % Net income 123,970 165,507 25,537 33.5 % Other comprehensive Income -Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain 167 4,774 737 2758.7 % Comprehensive Income 124,137 170,281 26,274 37.2 % Income per ADS Income per ADS basic 4.66 5.91 0.91 26.8 % Income per ADS diluted 4.49 5.71 0.88 27.2 %

HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (In thousands, except for per ADS data and percentages) (unaudited) 12 months ended, 12 months ended, 12 months ended, 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2022 Change RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 Net Revenues -Wealth management 1,795,552 1,899,573 294,197 5.8 % -Assets management 14,942 19,476 3,016 30.3 % -Health management - 422 65 N/A -Other 23,928 22,642 3,508 (5.4 )% Total Revenue 1,834,422 1,942,113 300,786 5.9 % Operating Costs and Expenses -Compensation and benefits 1,003,061 1,054,364 163,295 5.1 % -Share-based compensation 21,947 7,340 1,137 (66.6 )% -Sales and marketing expenses 326,879 311,773 48,286 (4.6 )% -General and administrative expenses 200,929 241,946 37,472 20.4 % Total Operating Costs and Expenses 1,552,816 1,615,423 250,190 4.0 % Income from operations 281,606 326,690 50,596 16.0 % Other (expenses)/income -Interest income, net 1,537 1,498 232 (2.5 )% -Other non-operation income, net 12,608 (3,741 ) (579 ) (129.7 )% Total Other Income 14,145 (2,243 ) (347 ) (115.9 )% Income before tax 295,751 324,447 50,249 9.7 % Income tax expense 88,094 88,578 13,719 0.5 % Net income 207,657 235,869 36,530 13.6 % Other comprehensive Income -Foreign currency translation (loss)/gain 10,542 4,177 647 (60.4 )% Comprehensive Income 218,199 240,046 37,177 10.0 % Income per ADS Income per ADS basic 8.05 8.42 1.30 4.6 % Income per ADS diluted 7.76 8.14 1.26 4.9 %

HYWIN HOLDINGS LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2022 RMB'000 RMB'000 USD'000 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 439,287 525,136 78,245 Restricted cash 266,023 135,242 20,151 Accounts receivable, net 594,061 564,374 84,092 Due from related parties, net 126,103 66,103 9,849 Deposits, prepayments and other current assets 51,540 51,204 7,630 Total Current Assets 1,477,014 1,342,059 199,967 Non-current assets Property and equipment, net 21,104 325,112 48,442 Long term investment - 1,000 149 Intangible assets, net 24,225 33,548 4,999 Goodwill - 75,194 11,204 Long-term prepayments 7,427 5,774 860 Deferred Tax Asset 649 725 108 Total Non-current Assets 53,405 441,353 65,762 Total Assets 1,530,419 1,783,412 265,729 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Commission payable 127,194 83,205 12,398 Investors' deposit 248,277 132,154 19,691 Income Tax Payable 116,897 120,151 17,903 Due to related parties 24,799 36,172 5,390 Borrowings - 2,000 298 Consideration payable - 15,300 2,280 Other payable and accrued liabilities 278,697 390,828 58,232 Total Current Liabilities 795,864 779,810 116,192 Non-current liabilities Commission payable-non current 10,080 1,289 192 Deferred Tax Liability 3,548 3,400 507 Total Non-current Liabilities 13,628 4,689 699 Total Liabilities 809,492 784,499 116,891 Mezzanine equity Redeemable noncontrolling interest - 30,600 4,559 Total Mezzanine equity - 30,600 4,559 Shareholders' Equity Ordinary shares 36 36 5 Additional paid-in capital 503,050 510,390 76,048 Statutory reserves 77,963 100,926 15,038 Accumulated gain 135,597 348,503 51,928 Other comprehensive income 4,281 8,458 1,260 Total Shareholders' equity 720,927 968,313 144,279 Total Liabilities, Mezzanine equity and Shareholder's equity 1,530,419 1,783,412 265,729

___________________________________

1 Clients are those who had conducted at least one transaction with the Company.

2 Active clients are those who purchased products distributed by the Company during the specified period or those who maintained as holders of the Company's products within the given period.

3 Clients are those who had conducted at least one transaction with the Company.

4 Active clients are those who purchased products distributed by the Company during the specified period or those who maintained as holders of the Company's products within the given period.

5 China Foreign Exchange Trade System USD/RMB mid-point rate on June 30, 2022.

6 An appropriately weighted average exchange rate for the reporting period twelve months ended June 30, 2022.

7 An appropriately weighted average exchange rate for the reporting period six months ended June 30, 2022.

