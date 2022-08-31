Membrane Separation Technologies Global Market Report 2022: Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Membrane Separation Technologies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Membrane Separation Technologies Market to Reach US$30.9 Billion by the Year 2026

Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by incessant growing demand for high quality products, stringent regulations, environmental concerns and exhausting natural resources across the world. The enactment of new laws and policies for ensuring the availability of clean drinking water for its citizens is expected to increase the demand for wastewater and water treatment processes across the globe, thus opening up new growth opportunities for membrane separation systems.

Membrane separation is considered an ideal solution for industries looking for methods of reducing water footprint and reusing wastewater. This process is anticipated to provide the necessary support for accelerating the demand for membrane separation systems in the coming years. Growth in the market would also be propelled by factors such as increasing regulations pertaining to safety of food and beverages and rising waste stream disposal concerns.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Membrane Separation Technologies estimated at US$22 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026

The Membrane Separation Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 13.39% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.9% respectively over the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

An Expanding Biopharmaceuticals Sector Drives Growth Opportunities

Pharmaceutical industry Opens Growth Avenues for Drug Discovery and Waste Water Management

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Purified Water

Pharmacopoeia Specifications for Highly Purified Water and Water for Injection

Prospering Vaccine Market Drives Use of Ultrafiltration Techniques

Increased Need for UltraPure Water Boosts Market Growth

Growing Industry Focus on Water Reuse Amid Looming Water Crisis Benefits Demand for Membranes

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Increasing Levels of Water Contamination Drive the Need for Efficient Filtration Technologies

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand

Growing use of Membrane Separation Technologies for Desalination

Technology Improvements Focus on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency for Desalination

Hybrid Desalination Plants Widen Use

Point-of-use Filtering Solutions Drive the Market Ahead

Membrane Technologies in Food and Beverages Market

Membrane Element Standardization Gains Pace

Innovations to Augment Features and Functionality of Membranes

Industry Witnesses Continuous Improvements in Graphene-Based Membranes

Other New and Improved Membrane Filtration Technologies Come to the Fore

Membrane Technology Moves towards High Performance & Enhanced Green Score

Growing Opportunities for Upstream Ultrafiltration in RO Plants Augurs Well

New Approaches to Overcome Fouling Set to Drive Broader Use of Membrane Separation Technique for Water Treatment

Ultra-Stable Membrane Coatings for Fracking Wastewater Treatment

Nanoparticle-based Membranes to Encounter Bio-Fouling

3D Printing Gains Immense Attention for Creation of Green, Energy-Efficient Membranes for Water Purification

Membrane Innovations to Address Separation & Purification Challenges During mAb Production

Cross-Flow Membranes to Exhibit Growth

Pervaporation Technologies Register Strong Growth

Polymerics Continue to Lead Membranes Market

Nanofiltration: Demand Driven by Environmental Concerns

Nanostructured Membranes to Supply Affordable Clean Water

Nanotechnology Enabled Innovations to Support Market Growth

Reverse Osmosis Gains Momentum

Researchers Develop Technology for Making RO Membranes with Controlled Thickness

Forward Osmosis Finds Increasing Interest

Biorefineries Deploy Membrane Separation Technologies

Focus on Unconventional Oil and Gas Resources Drives Demand for Water Treatment Technologies

Technically Recoverable Shale Gas by Geographic Region

Trend towards Use of Membrane Bioreactors (MBR)

Semiconductor Fabrication Made Easier with Advanced Membrane Separation Solutions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

