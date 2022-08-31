Submit Release
Kelly Silver Joins Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties as Senior Vice President of Marketing

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties, one of the largest and most successful real estate organizations in the country, announces that Kelly Silver has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Marketing. She will lead all brand strategies and marketing efforts at the award-winning brokerage. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service brokerage with 29 office locations throughout Georgia and more than 1,600 sales associates.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005104/en/

"I am thrilled to have Kelly head our award-winning marketing team in this exciting chapter of our growth story," said DeAnn Golden, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties. "She is a dynamic leader with the experience to take our marketing team to the next level with fresh marketing and customer-centric branding."

Silver brings with her extensive experience and recently served as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Howard Hanna Real Estate Services where she oversaw the marketing, advertising, PR and event production for the company of 9,000 associates, in seven states. She was at the helm for the development of many high-impact, brand campaigns. She is a celebrated marketing expert spending over 20 years at BBDO Worldwide, in Detroit. As SVP, Management Supervisor she worked on Chrysler's Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge brand accounts focusing on CRM initiatives and global catalog production. Subsequently, Silver transitioned to the role of Sr. Manager Jeep/Dodge, on the client side, to support the expansion of the iconic brands internationally.

Kelly attended the University of Detroit, is a graduate of BBDO University for Senior Management and is a former member of The Adcraft Club of Detroit, one of the largest, most respected advertising organizations in the country.

ABOUT BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES GEORGIA PROPERTIES

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties is a full-service real estate brokerage company offering residential, commercial and property management services. With over $5.2 billion in sales 2021, 29 office locations and more than 1,600 sales associates, the company continues to expand its footprint in the Atlanta Metro market, including North Georgia Mountain and Lakes and the Southern Crescent. To learn more, visit www.bhhsgeorgia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005104/en/

