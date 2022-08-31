Global Anti-Infective Vaccines Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Anti-Infective Vaccines Market 2022-2032 - which includes profiles of Anti-infective Vaccines and Forecasts Market Segment by Disease Type {Bacterial Diseases (Typhoid Vaccines, Tuberculosis Vaccines, Tetanus & Diphtheria Vaccines, Others), Viral Diseases (Influenza Vaccines, Hepatitis Vaccines, Polio Vaccine, Others)}, Market Segment by Product (Live/Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, DNA & Recombinant Vector Vaccines, Others), Market Segment by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Others), plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis ("V"-shaped, "W"-shaped, "U"-shaped, "L"-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.

The Global Anti-Infective Vaccines Market was valued at US$53,03 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Epidemiological Burden of Infectious Illnesses to Boost Market Growth

As the epidemiological burden of infectious illnesses continues to rise globally, the Anti-Infective Vaccine Market will witness robust growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), currently, there are 354 million Hepatitis patients worldwide.

The expanding government and private investments in the healthcare infrastructure and the need to address the rising infectious disease burden will drive the North American Anti-Infective vaccines market to achieve considerable gains during the forecast period. On the other hand, owing to Public Private Partnerships (PPP), Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the highest growth rate.

Download Sample : https://www.visiongain.com/report/anti-infective-vaccines-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

How Has COVID-19 Had a Significant Positive Impact on The Anti-infective Vaccines Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the Global Anti-Infective Vaccine Market due to the need for rigorous clinical trials towards effective management of the growing burden of infectious diseases across developing and low & middle-income economies. Furthermore, the global market is anticipated to rise owing to an urgent need for new treatments for COVID-19 coupled with the declining efficacy of some antimicrobial agents.

A growing population at risk of these infections, the emergence of antibiotic-resistant pathogens, and the ongoing discovery of new pathogens all pose unprecedented challenges to public health, necessitating the development of creative approaches to find and create new or improved anti-infective vaccines. The development of vaccines that maximize protective immunity against antibiotic-resistant pathogens represents an urgent need for anti-infective vaccine development given the obvious and rising risk of pandemic disease and the threat of infection. All these factors are anticipated to boost anti-infective vaccine market growth over the forecast timelines.

How will this Report Benefit you?

Visiongain's 270-page report provides 108 tables and 170 charts/graphs. Our new study is suitable for anyone requiring commerial, in-depth analyses for the global anti-infective vaccines market, along with detailed segment analysis in the market. Our new study will help you evaluate the overall global and regional market for Anti-infective Vaccines. Get financial analysis of the overall market and different segments including disease type, product, and distribution channel and capture higher market share. We believe that there are strong opportunities in this fast-growing anti-infective vaccines market. See how to use the existing and upcoming opportunities in this market to gain revenue benefits in the near future. Moreover, the report will help you to improve your strategic decision-making, allowing you to frame growth strategies, reinforce the analysis of other market players, and maximise the productivity of the company.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Rising Focus and Government Support on Immunization Programs

It is anticipated that the market growth will be influenced by the large global coalition of governments working to raise public awareness regarding the advantages of vaccinations through immunisation programs and to limit the spread of communicable diseases that are linked to high morbidity and mortality.

For instance, the "Immunize Australia Program" funds immunizations, which serve as a preventative measure in preventing disease occurrence and checking rampant disease transmission, thereby safeguarding millions of Australians from serious illnesses. The National Immunization Program, a government initiative that has concentrated on implementing strong preventive measures to offset vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly in children, has also contributed to obtaining broad immunization coverage on the Indian continent.

The presence of both public and private organizations in this industry is predicted to stimulate market growth. United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO) have published guidelines on developing a national immunisation programme known as the comprehensive Multi-Year Plan (cMYP) for all nations in the world. The cMYP aims to ensure equitable access to immunisation facilities for all individuals and increase stakeholder participation in achieving vaccination coverage targets by developing and implementing workable financial strategies to evaluate current and future programme costs that will encourage deployment of immunisation.

About 175,000 Americans contract pneumonia each year, which has led to a worrying situation that necessitates effective vaccines. Additionally, there is a global need for prompt immunisation due to the elderly and children being more susceptible to hazardous infections. International organizations like UNICEF and WHO have played a pivotal role in supplying low- and middle-income countries with millions of vaccination doses. The prevalence rate of various diseases has decreased in these countries owing to substantial receipt of vaccination doses. The population's resistance to numerous infectious diseases will consequently increase.

Growing Investment in Vaccine Development to Drive Market Growth Further

The upsurge of interest in vaccination research is also a result of the quickly expanding fields of microbial pathogenesis & immunology. The domains of microbial pathogenesis and immunology, which are developing swiftly, have also contributed to the increase in interest in vaccine research. The ability of researchers and developers to create vaccines that are both preventive and therapeutic or that target new diseases, which was previously inconceivable, has improved as a result of this interest. Vaccine manufacturers have been strongly encouraged to expand their research efforts to tackle public health while achieving commercial success by the recent growth seen in the global vaccine market and the potential to achieve "blockbuster" status through strong sales revenues.

There are several vaccine candidates in various clinical development phases worldwide & rising interest in vaccine R&D is projected to further boost demand over the forecast period, thus fuelling the market's expansion. Vaccine manufacturers have been strongly encouraged to expand research efforts to increase market penetration across the globe while accomplishing commercial success by the recent growth seen in the global vaccine market and the potential to achieve "blockbuster" status through strong sales revenues.

Seqirus announced plans to hasten the development of its next-generation messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology, self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA), in August 2021 with the launch of a dedicated sa-mRNA programme and top leadership appointments. Seqirus is now working on several sa-mRNA-based influenza vaccine candidates since pre-clinical data indicate promise when compared to other well-established influenza vaccine technologies. The company plans to start clinical trials for potential seasonal and pandemic influenza vaccine candidates in the second half of 2022.

mRNA vaccines help to prevent infectious diseases by guiding body cells to create a protein, activating the immune system, and leaving a blueprint to recognize and fight future infections. The next-generation mRNA technology, self-amplifying mRNA, which boosts the production of protein, is instructed to replicate in the body. The use in pandemic and seasonal contexts is emphasized, as vaccine producers may be able to produce more effective vaccines with a smaller dosage and lower rates of immunogenicity as a result.

Get Detailed TOC:

https://www.visiongain.com/report/anti-infective-vaccines-market-2022/#download_sampe_div

Where are the Market Opportunities?

High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets

For the companies operating in the Global Anti-Infective Vaccines Market, there is an immense opportunity from emerging economies across the globe. In emerging economies, the government is taking steps to educate the general public regarding the pros of vaccination. Along with the government, several companies are also organizing immunization activities to educate the people across rural regions. Over the forecast period, the global vaccines market is projected to offer lucrative revenue generation avenues from the developing and low & middle-income regions.

Government Support for Future Vaccine R&D

The government across the globe is heavily involved in vaccine research and development. For instance, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), which is one of the federal organizations funding operating across the United States. It is in charge of finding and funding the development of promising vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates the procedures for releasing a new vaccine on the market. The Department of Defense (DoD) carries out its vaccine R&D and funds research at academic institutions, with a primary focus on vaccines for bioterrorism & military objectives. With the help of grants across developing and low and middle-income countries, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) plays a small but important part in supplying vaccines to other nations.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) is the vaccine conducting research arm of NIH. The NIAID published a funding opportunity on May 13, 2022, to support research on the clinical histories of three Sexually transmitted infections (STIs): syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia. The development of vaccines and diagnostic tools will move more quickly with an improved understanding of the human immune response to infection through diagnosis and treatment.

Similarly, with the help of the Vaccine Taskforce, the UK Government sets aside more than US$7.2 billion during the COVID-19 pandemic to research and buy COVID-19 vaccinations. The VMIC and the CGT Catapult received funding as well as assistance for research, training, and manufacturing centres. Lessons acquired from the Taskforce, notably the role of public procurement in fostering innovation, are being incorporated into the Government's 2021 innovation plan. The government expressed its intention to maintain the UK's leadership in new vaccine research in its 2021 Life Sciences Vision. It also made larger pledges to make the UK more competitive in the biosciences sector throughout the world.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the anti-infective vaccines market are AstraZeneca, Bavarian Nordic, BioDiem, CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Evotec, Merck & Co, Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Pfizer, Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., and Valneva SE.

These players are opting numerous strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, new product launches, and facility expansion among others to strengthen their market position in the global anti-infective vaccines industry. For instance, in May 2022, Affinivax, Inc. (Affinivax), entered into an acquisition agreement to be acquired by GSK plc for a US$2.1 billion upfront payment & approximately US$1.2 billion in potential development milestones. The most cutting-edge vaccines in this new class are next-generation pneumococcal vaccines, which are being developed by Affinivax.

Recent Developments

On 16th March 2022, Bharat Biotech collaborated with BIOFABRI to develop, produce, and market a new tuberculosis vaccine in more than 70 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa & Southeast Asia.

On 4th Nov 2021, BB-NCIPD (Bul Bio) & Stablepharma entered into a partnership to produce the world's first fridge-free tetanus-diphtheria (Td) vaccine. The commercialization of the StablevaX Td product through this strategic relationship is projected to be beneficial for both companies.

Avoid missing out by staying informed – order our report now.

To find more Visiongain research reports on the Pharma sector, click on the following links:

Do you have any custom requirements we can help you with? Any need for a specific country, geo region, market segment or specific company information? Contact us today, we can discuss your needs and see how we can help: dev.visavadia@visiongain.com

About Visiongain

Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent market intelligence providers around, the company publishes hundreds of market research reports which it adds to its extensive portfolio each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis across 18 industries worldwide. The reports, which cover 10-year forecasts, are hundreds of pages long, with in-depth market analysis and valuable competitive intelligence data. Visiongain works across a range of vertical markets with a lot of synergies. These markets include automotive, aviation, chemicals, cyber, defence, energy, food & drink, materials, packaging, pharmaceutical and utilities sectors. Our customised and syndicated market research reports offer a bespoke piece of market intelligence customised to your very own business needs.