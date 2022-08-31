Pet Car Seat Market to Reach $1.53 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increased expenditure on pet safety kits, government laws with regards to pet safety in developed nations, and rise in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies drive the growth of the global pet car seat market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pet Car Seat Market by Feature (Foldable, Waterproof, Adjustable, Non-slip, Others), by Material (Fabric, PVC, Nylon, Others), by Car Type (SUVs, Sedan, Hatchback, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, E Commerce, Specialized Pet Shops, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global pet car seat industry generated $1.03 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $1.53 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increased expenditure on pet safety kits, government laws with regards to pet safety in developed nations, and rise in urbanization and shift toward nuclear families in emerging economies drive the growth of the global pet car seat market. However, lack of product awareness among consumers and lack of pet safety regulations in developing nations restrict the market growth. Moreover, rise in consumer awareness & availability of pet car seats across various distribution channels presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Request Sample Report at:- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17267

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic led to an increase in adoption of pets, but, decline in demand for pet cars, owing to the implementation of stringent lockdown in various nations across the globe.

Manufacturing of cars was also hampered, owing to factors such as temporary closure of production facilities, supply chain disruptions, lack of raw materials, and shortage of workforce.

Nevertheless, with the introduction of vaccines for COVID-19, the market is gradually recovering and is expected to get back on track soon.

The Non-slip segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on feature, the non-slip segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global pet car seat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Animals tend to skid or slip since they are quite unfamiliar with cars. Therefore, pet owners prefer a non-slip pet car seat cover which fosters the demand for this segment. However, the waterproof segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031. Waterproof pet seat covers prevent claw scratches with their strong ripstop fabric, fold up easily for storage, and ensure both the pet's and the car's hygiene.

The PVC segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on material, the PVC segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global pet car seat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to their usability, adaptability, resistance to chemicals and water, and durability. However, the nylon segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The easy availability and its compatibility of nylon materials with car seats make them an idle material for making pet car seats.

The Specialized Pet Shops segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the specialized pet shops segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global pet car seat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialized pet shops are the most preferable place to buy pet accessories. The availability of wider variety of pet car seats depending on the size and breed of the pets and ease and conveniences associated with the shopping for pets led to the significant growth of the specialized pet shops segment in the global pet car seat market. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The rising adoption of smartphones, growing penetration of internet, rising adoption of online pet stores for buying pet accessories are some of the most prominent factors that are expected to boost the growth of the e-commerce segment during the forecast period.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global pet car seat market. The huge adoption of pets and higher adoption of passenger cars across North America along with the increased awareness among the people regarding the pet safety in vehicles has fostered the growth of the North America pet car seat market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in pet adoption in developing countries.

For Purchase Enquiry at: - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17267

Leading Market Players: -

Active-Pets

ARF Pets

Kurgo

K&H Manufacturing, LLC.

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Pet lovers centre pte ltd

Pet My Ride

Petsup

Pet Magasin

4Knines

