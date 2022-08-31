Infrastructure Adhesives & Sealants Market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Infrastructure Adhesives & Sealants Market size was USD 6.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Infrastructure Adhesives & Sealants Market by Product Type (Adhesives, Sealants), Job Type (New Construction, Rehabilitation), Application (Bonding, Sealing), End-Use Industry (Railways, Highways & Motorways), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027. Growing demand for infrastructure adhesives & sealants due to the increasing demand for adhesives & sealants from the building & construction industry.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52964605



List of Key Players:



The key players operating in the market are Henkel AG (Germany), H.B. Fuller (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), Arkema (Bostik SA) (France), and 3M (US).

Asia Pacific is the largest infrastructure adhesives & sealants market in the forecast period



The Asia Pacific has emerged as one of the leading producers as well as consumers of infrastructure adhesives & sealants due to the increasing domestic demand, rising income levels, and easy access to resources. The economic growth in the Asia Pacific region, particularly in the emerging markets such as India, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, is contributing to the increase in the number of infrastructure projects, which is expected to drive the demand for infrastructure adhesives & sealants in the building & construction industry.



Infrastructure Adhesives & Sealants Market Dynamics:

Driver: High demand for adhesives & sealants from building & construction industry

Restraint: Environmental regulations in North America and Europe

Opportunity: Rising requirement for non-hazardous and sustainable adhesives

Challenge: Shifting rules and changing standards



Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=52964605



Driver: High demand for adhesives & sealants from building & construction industry

The growing population and urbanization are driving the construction segment in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, and Mexico. There is an increasing demand for permanent infrastructure in these countries, which, in turn, is driving the demand for adhesives & sealants. The demand for adhesives for construction sector is increasing in the emerging countries owing to the new infrastructure development. The increasing focus of governments on infrastructure development in Brazil and Argentina and growing demand from India, China, and Vietnam owing to massive infrastructural projects, such as high-speed rail, road works, water transportation, airport development, and nuclear projects, are propelling the demand of infrastructure adhesives.

Restraint: Environmental regulations in North America and Europe



Europe and North America are strictly regulated by environmental laws regarding the production of chemical and Petro-based products. Agencies such as the Epoxy Resin Committee (ERC) and the European Commission (EC) govern the manufacturing of solvent-based products in these regions. This is affecting the production capacities of manufacturers in Europe and North America. The stringent environmental regulations are compelling manufacturers to focus on producing eco-friendly adhesives.



Opportunity: Rising requirement for non-hazardous and sustainable adhesives



The stringent regulations by the USEPA (the United States Environmental Protection Association), Europe's Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restrictions of Chemicals (REACH), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), and other regional regulatory authorities have compelled adhesive & sealant manufacturers to make eco-friendly products with no- or low-VOC levels. The shift toward more sustainable products has provided significant growth opportunities for manufacturers. Leading adhesives & sealants company, Henkel, offers products such as H4500, H4710, H4720, and H3151, which are solvent-free and comply with environmental regulations. There is a growing demand for environmentally friendly or green buildings, which gives an opportunity for the development of green and sustainable adhesive solutions made from renewable, recycled, remanufactured, or biodegradable materials.



Challenge: Shifting rules and changing standards



The adhesives market undergoes frequent changes in terms of standards and rules. The Construction Products Regulation (CPR) implemented new regulations such as regulation (EU) No 305/2011 for the marketing of construction products in the EU. With the new regulations, manufacturers must bear the additional burden, in terms of labeling and paperwork, and additional external test costs to demonstrate compliance. Additional substance alerts focusing on biocides and waste packaging occur on a regular basis, leading to changes in regulatory standards. The adhesives manufacturers must abide by the rules and changing standards to commercialize their products. This poses a challenge for manufacturers.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=52964605



Browse Adjacent Markets: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:



Adhesives & Sealants Market by Adhesive Formulating Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-melt, Reactive), Sealant Resin Type (Silicone, Polyurethane, Plastisol, Emulsion, Polysulfide, Butyl), Application, Region



Waterproof Adhesives & Sealants Market by Chemistry (Silicones, PU, Acrylics, Epoxy, Polysulfide), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics) and Region





About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com