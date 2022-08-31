EU Affirms Confidence in GE's g³ Technology by Co-Funding Development of Its 245 kV SF₆-free g³ Gas-Insulated Substation

EU's LIFE program recognizes potential of GE Renewable Energy's g³ insulating and switching gas as an alternative to sulfur hexafluoride (SF ₆ ) to help significantly cut global greenhouse gas emissions

This is the third GE g³ gas product development to be co-funded by the EU Commission within four years

New 245 kV g³ gas-insulated substation (GIS) for both onshore and offshore application will complete GE's SF₆-free GIS range particularly for the European electrical grids, and help utilities get ready for stricter fluorinated (F)-gas regulations

The European Commission's LIFE climate action program has awarded GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions business (NYSE-GE) €3 million to fund the realization of a full SF₆-free 245 kilovolts (kV) g³ gas-insulated substation (GIS) for onshore and offshore applications.

This third GE g³ (pronounced "g" cubed) gas project co-funding reflects the EU Commission's commitment to accelerate the decarbonization of Europe's electrical grids and prepare utilities for the EU's stricter fluorinated (F)-gas regulation, which aims to cut F-gas emissions two-thirds by 2030. GE's LIFE SF 6 -FREE GIS project addresses the urgent need for reducing the use of SF 6 , a powerful greenhouse gas currently prevalent in high voltage equipment, with GE's game-changing g³ gas technology. g³ equipment feature the same high performance and compact size as traditional SF₆ products with a 99% reduced global warming potential.

Today, more than 30 leading electrical utilities have already adopted GE's g³ products for their high voltage networks. Their adoption has the effect of eliminating the potential addition of more than one million tons of CO₂ equivalent to the grid. That is equal to removing about 476,000 petrol cars from the road for one year.

"This new g³ 245 kV GIS will play an important role in meeting demand for compact SF₆-free substations in urban areas, as well as offshore projects, and enable the extension of the network and replacement of aging assets without this potent greenhouse gas," Eric Chaussin, GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions High Voltage Products Leader.

At this week's CIGRE Session 2022 in Paris, GE is exhibiting the world's first SF 6 -free interrupter for protecting 420 kV 63 kA networks.

