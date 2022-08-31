Global Virtual Diagnostic Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Virtual Diagnostic Market info

Global Virtual Diagnostic market is valued at US$ 654.90 Million in 2021, and it is expected to show a CAGR of 15.07% during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

Major market players operating in the Virtual Diagnostic market include AliveCor Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision, Inc., Eyenuk, Inc., Healthy.io Ltd., hearX IP (Pty) Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Virtual Diagnostic Market- by Diagnosis Type (Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics, Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics, Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics, Pathology Virtual Diagnostics Market, and Other Virtual Diagnostics), End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others (Home Care and Research Institutes)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

Due to virtual diagnostics and healthcare market research, patients can communicate with doctors depending on their specific needs. As the next addition to virtual care, healthcare professionals see point-of-care testing and remote diagnostic services as the primary possibilities for offering quick treatment to patients. Patients can visit a doctor online for a troublesome health concern and receive home laboratories and testing due to virtual diagnostics, increasing patient contact and telehealth satisfaction.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases worldwide, the expansion of the Internet, the quick uptake of virtual diagnostic technologies in the healthcare industry, the development of government initiatives to provide virtual diagnostic services in remote locations, and the unprecedented increase in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic are some of the main drivers of the global virtual diagnostics market revenue growth. Other significant factors anticipated to drive the development of the diagnostics market over the coming years include rising individual awareness of early disease diagnosis and treatment, a sharp increase in the number of patients entering hospitals and ambulatory care facilities due to the pandemic, and growing demand for more sophisticated and affordable diagnostic solutions. Many digital healthcare tools, such as virtual diagnostics, manage the new coronavirus outbreak and offer patients distant healthcare services. In addition, the quick adoption of healthcare IoT solutions, the emergence of personalized medicine and mobile health (mHealth), the growing demand for point-of-care diagnostics, and the increased attention of public and private health insurance organizations on expanding access to digital healthcare services like e-visits, video consultations, and virtual check-ins are all predicted to create growth opportunities for the global market.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the Virtual Diagnostic market over the forecast years. Significant drivers of the North American market revenue growth include the growing geriatric population, rising adoption of new diagnostic technologies in the healthcare industry, growing mHealth and home health care trends, and the presence of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure and key market players in the region, such as Eyenuk Inc., AliveCor Inc., and IDx Technologies Inc. In addition, the Asia Pacific Virtual Diagnostic market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. The healthcare sector's deployment of intelligent technologies will increase demand. To improve the hospital's virtual diagnostic market, the Chinese government has invested more than USD 64 billion in infrastructural investments. Virtual diagnostics are being made available in developing nations like Indonesia and Malaysia to help those with limited financial resources receive better healthcare.

Major market players operating in the Virtual Diagnostic market include AliveCor Inc., Cardiologs Technologies, CapsoVision, Inc., Eyenuk, Inc., Healthy.io Ltd., hearX IP (Pty) Ltd., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., IDx Technologies Inc., Medtronic Plc., Monitored Therapeutics Inc., Olympus Corporation, Phelcom Technologies, ResApp Health Limited, Sight Diagnostics, SkinVision among others.

Recent Collaborations And Agreements In The Market:

• In February 2021, In a statement, AliveCor acknowledged working with AstraZeneca. AstraZeneca will work with AliveCor to create non-invasive potassium monitoring systems.

• In November 2020, RapidAI and Penumbra, Inc. joined forces to create a system that would enable quicker clinical decision-making for pulmonary embolism (PE) diagnosis and operations. Through this agreement, consumers will have access to cutting-edge technologies that will make it easier to deal with the medical industry's problems.

Market Segments

Global Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Diagnosis Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Gastrointestinal Virtual Diagnostics

• Ophthalmology Virtual Diagnostics

• Cardiology Virtual Diagnostics

• Pathology Virtual Diagnostics

• Others Virtual Diagnostics

Global Virtual Diagnostic Market, by End-User, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others (Homecare and Research Institutes)

Global Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Virtual Diagnostic Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

