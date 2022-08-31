Integrated Facilities Management Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Integrated Facilities Management Market To Be Driven By Increasing Adoption Of Approach In Medium & Large Enterprises In Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Integrated Facilities Management Market Size Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global integrated facilities management market, assessing the market based on its segments like sourcing models and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1229 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.0%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1580 Billion
The integrated facilities management market is being driven by the increasing demand from medium and large enterprises to streamline operational processes, to control the operating costs, improve the communication, and to catapult actionable insights. Integrated facilities management improves visibility and increases efficiency.
In this regard, the increasing adoption of this approach in workplace with high number of employees is likely to bolster the market growth in the forecast period. In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the large population base in India and China, and strong foot hold of major market players.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Integrated facilities management is defined as an approach in which the facility-related solutions, management of organisation-wide systems and processes are consolidated under a single outsourced platform focussed on technology. Integrated facilities management uses automated workflows, streamlines processes, and enhances transparency to boost the productivity of an organisation.
On the basis of sourcing model, the market can be segmented into:
In house FM
Single FM
Bundled FM
Integrated FM
Others
The market has been categorised based on end use into:
Public/Infrastructure
Commercial
Industrial
Institutional
Others
The regional markets for integrated facilities management include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the integrated facilities management market include the increasing demand for happier and healthier workplace atmosphere after the outbreak of COVID-19, which led to significant number of fatalities. The increasing efforts by the businessmen and developers aimed towards reducing the operating costs and increasing the efficiency of operations, in order to enhance the business profitability are likely to provide generate the demand for integrated facilities management.
Furthermore, the increasing trend of automation in the industrial, commercial, and public sector of the emerging economies, coupled with the increasing standards of living, is anticipated to boost the market growth in coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc., Sodexo, ISS Facility Service, CBRE, Compass Group PLC, and Cushman & Wakefield, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
