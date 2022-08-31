Red Wine Market Size Projected to Reach $278.5 Billion by 2028 and Expand at a Stable CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Red Wine Market by Product Type, Pricing, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028,” The red wine market size was valued at $182.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $278.5 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

According to CXO, while mass-produced red wines are very common in industrialized Asian nations like India, demand for luxury red wines has been rising over the past five years. In addition, the premium red wine industry has benefited from urbanization, growing disposable income, and population expansion among the middle class. Premium red wine is driving the market expansion in both developed and developing economies, where there are an increasing number of pubs, bars, and brewers providing alcoholic beverages. With greater understanding and attention, customers are increasingly reading food and beverage labels, including those for wines. CXO continued. Clean label, natural, organic, and without additions

For instance, Santa Julia Organic have launched organic red wine in malbec and cabernet catergory. With more players entering into organic market the market for organic red wine likely to gain high traction with new flavours and offerings to lure consumers. Counterfeiting and adulteration of red wines negatively impacts the market expansion. High extent of counterfeiting can be witnessed in developing countries such as India and China. The counterfeiting were as high as 50% for foreign liquors in some provinces of China. Counterfeiting negatively impacts the brand image and overall market growth thus act as a major challenge for engagged stakeholders.

Recent years have seen consumer inclination toward organic, natural, and GMO free products. As a result, demand for organic red wine has gained huge popularity particularly in the last few years. Leading players are continuously upgrading their product offerings with organic and Non-GMO certified wine thus fostering the red wine market growth. For instance, Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs unveiled organic red wine. These wines are USDA Certified Organic and non-GMO Project verified red wine made without any chemicals or fillers. On the similar lines, the key players have started the production of organic wines to cater burgeoning demand for non-GMO and organic wines. In addition, Europe is already the largest producer of organic wines and it has 90% of the global wine growing organic area. Spain, Italy, and France are the top wine producers and with the rise in focus toward organic wine and they produce about 79% of the wine together. Therefore, as many key players are adopting the production of organic red wine, the consumption of healthy organic red wine is estimated to gain traction in the near future which is projected to propel the growth of the red wine market.



The cabernet sauvignon segment to dominate by 2030-

Based on product type, the Cabernet Sauvignon segment accounted for around one-third of the global red wine market share in 2019, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2028. Cabernet sauvignon is known for being relished better with food than without food. Its suitable experience with food has enriched its demand in the food sector. The merlot segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. This is because merlot wine is famous for having a plummy taste and notes of chocolate. It is also considered to be smooth and easy to drink which attracts the consumer to crave for it even more.

The mass segment to maintain the dominant share-

Based on pricing, the mass segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global red wine market share in 2019, and is projected to dominate by 2028. The local or domestic player need not have to pay taxation on import or export of alcoholic beverages. This is because the production is done within the domestic territory of the country. It targets the mass pricing segment of the customer in alcoholic beverages. This factor fuels the growth of the segment. The premium segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumption of red wines blended with different other flavored wines has become quite popular among the millennial and young-adults. And, this is generally made by using wines of premium brands to add a perfect taste and texture in the drink. This factor drives the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on geography, Europe, followed by North America, garnered the highest share in 2019, holding around half of the global red wine market. Growing demand for premium and high-quality red wine boosts the market growth in this province. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific, the alcoholic beverages market is driven by growth factors such as modernization, adult population, disposable income and premium products.

