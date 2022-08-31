Blockchain, Web3, Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins Syndiqate as an Advisor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain, Web3, Advisory Expert, Ian Scarffe Joins Syndiqate as an Advisor.
Syndiqate, the world’s first club-based crypto insurance community, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe as an Advisor. As Syndiqate is underway to its Private Round and IDO events with the subsequent Product launch, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the Syndiqate project development process.
Syndiqate is preparing to launch MVP for its two insurance solutions in 1Q2023. Fundraising will support ongoing product development and marketing the project for the global reach.
As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups.
“Ian’s contribution to the development of our project means tremendous value for Syndiqate and our Team in terms of timely and valid execution of our Roadmap milestones, by virtue of his top-notch expertise in all aspects underlying the Syndiqate business-model – Blockchain, NFT, Web3, FinTech” Elchin Suleimanov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world.
A leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries. Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
A passion for customer service, wealth of knowledge and vast amounts of hands-on experience in almost every role, means Ian has valuable insight into millions of customers, proving him to be a valuable asset to companies across the globe.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech
Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain
www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About Syndiqate
Syndiqate is a unique solution to protect crypto assets from impairment in value caused by market volatility and scams. The solution targets all users of cryptocurrencies, so that each amateur individual, crypto-enthusiast could have an easy-to-apply and trusted opportunity to protect its investments in attractive but volatile crypto world.
Syndiqate team is working on product development to issue and test prototype in 4Q2022. The planned Product Release is scheduled 2Q2023. The project’s expected revenue is USD 3 BLN within 1 year from Product Release.
Syndiqate: https://syndiqate.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SyndiqateInfo
Telegram: https://t.me/syndiqate_chat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Syndiqate
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/syndiqate/
Medium: https://medium.com/@Syndiqate
Discord: https://discord.gg/mAtRPMwB
Miss Ka
Syndiqate, the world’s first club-based crypto insurance community, is pleased to announce the addition of Ian Scarffe as an Advisor. As Syndiqate is underway to its Private Round and IDO events with the subsequent Product launch, Ian brings extensive experience within the Investment and Blockchain markets to support the Syndiqate project development process.
Syndiqate is preparing to launch MVP for its two insurance solutions in 1Q2023. Fundraising will support ongoing product development and marketing the project for the global reach.
As a Blockchain expert, Ian is on the advisory board of multi-million-dollar Blockchain start-ups.
“Ian’s contribution to the development of our project means tremendous value for Syndiqate and our Team in terms of timely and valid execution of our Roadmap milestones, by virtue of his top-notch expertise in all aspects underlying the Syndiqate business-model – Blockchain, NFT, Web3, FinTech” Elchin Suleimanov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer.
Ian Scarffe
Ian Scarffe is a serial entrepreneur, investor and consultant with business experience from around the world.
A leading expert in Startup, Investment, Fintech and Blockchain industries. Ian currently consults and advises for a range of multi-million dollar companies.
Ian’s overall mission is to foster a society of economically independent individuals who are engaged citizens, contributing to the improvement of their communities across the world.
A passion for customer service, wealth of knowledge and vast amounts of hands-on experience in almost every role, means Ian has valuable insight into millions of customers, proving him to be a valuable asset to companies across the globe.
Ian is a Top Global Influencer in Blockchain and Fintech
Top Ranked Member of Global List - People of Blockchain
www.ianscarffe.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/ianscarffe
About Syndiqate
Syndiqate is a unique solution to protect crypto assets from impairment in value caused by market volatility and scams. The solution targets all users of cryptocurrencies, so that each amateur individual, crypto-enthusiast could have an easy-to-apply and trusted opportunity to protect its investments in attractive but volatile crypto world.
Syndiqate team is working on product development to issue and test prototype in 4Q2022. The planned Product Release is scheduled 2Q2023. The project’s expected revenue is USD 3 BLN within 1 year from Product Release.
Syndiqate: https://syndiqate.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SyndiqateInfo
Telegram: https://t.me/syndiqate_chat
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Syndiqate
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/syndiqate/
Medium: https://medium.com/@Syndiqate
Discord: https://discord.gg/mAtRPMwB
Miss Ka
Syndiqate UAB
+ +77478181831
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other