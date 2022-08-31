Master Data Management Market (Size, Volume, Share & Trends) — Report Comparison by Rating, ToC, Page Count, and Price only at Douglas Insights

Key players covered into the reports are IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Reltio, Profisee Group, Riversand, SAS Institute, EnterWorks, Informatica, SAP SE, Semarchy, SyncForce, Stibo Systems, Talend, TIBCO Software and Teradata.

Master Data Management is a technology-enabled discipline that creates uniform and consistent master data sets across businesses. These solutions provide a single and trusted view of data across enterprises, enabling them to access better business insights via self-service analytics.

This 360-degree view of data provides instant access to confidential and critical business information regarding suppliers, customers, financial transactions, and much more. Master Data Management also enables businesses to conveniently access large data sets to boost personal and enhance customer service. The Master Data Management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% between 2022 and 2027, owing to an increased demand for data management tools.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the IT industry, due to which the supply of hardware and software components was drastically affected. Hence, the Master Data Management Market experienced a slowdown in growth during this period. However, the increased adoption rate of data management solutions has helped this market recover, thus allowing it to flourish in the upcoming years.

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2019-2028 Market Value in 2021 USD 14.5 billion CAGR ~16 % Forecast units USD Bn Base Year 2021 Past data 2016 – 2021 Forecast period 2022 – 2028 Regions covered Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc. Companies covered EnterWorks, Informatica, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Reltio, Profisee Group, Riversand, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Semarchy, SyncForce, Stibo Systems, Talend, TIBCO Software and Teradata.

A Master Data Management solution allows government and corporate enterprises to trace information flow and record data transformation. Moreover, it also enables the automatic updating of redundant data and records, allowing for efficient storage, maintenance, and retrieval of reliable data records. One of the key growth drivers in the Master Data Management market is the increasing demand among businesses for data consolidation, which is increasing the demand for Master Data Management solutions.

As companies expand globally, their customer base grows, and so does customer data. Hence, the need to store large volumes of data in a single location to improve operational excellence and business efficiency is also fueling the Master Data Management market.

Furthermore, the incorporation of advanced technologies such as cloud computing, big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are also collectively propelling the demand for Master Data Management solutions. Additionally, as customers increasingly demand the integration of Master Data Management solutions with advanced technologies like big data and artificial intelligence, there will be an increase in new business opportunities in the upcoming years. Master Data Management solutions are used across several industries, including healthcare, media, retail, manufacturing, IT, BFSI, and others.

Major countries covered in the Master Data Management Market report include Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Israel, GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, etc.

Some of the key players in the Master Data Management market include Riversand Technologies, Teradata Corporation, IBM Corporation, Tibco Software, SAP, Broadcom, Ataccama, Stibo Systems, SAS Institute Inc., Oracle, Informatica, Talend, Cloudera, AG, Orchestra Networks and SyncForce.

North America is expected to dominate the Master Data Management market with the largest market share in the upcoming years. The significant factors contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of IT solutions among SMEs and large enterprises. Moreover, the growing number of players in the Master Data Management market is also expected to drive future market growth.

However, one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market includes growing data security concerns among users. Since organizations primarily operate in data-driven business environments, they are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks, data theft, breaches, and phishing attacks. Moreover, since large volumes of sensitive data are stored in disparate systems, there is an increase in security threats to the data.

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Master Data Management industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Master Data Management market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Master Data Management market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Master Data Management market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Master Data Management and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Master Data Management across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2031 (forecast)

Related Market Research Report Comparisons:

Metadata Management Solutions Market - The Metadata Management Solutions Market will grow in the coming years. There is an increasing opportunity in this market - the rapid growth of business data volume. One of the primary factors driving the development of the metadata management tools market is the increasing significance of unified data management.

IoT Data Management Market - IoT data management provides an online data summary, but storage, auditing, and logging are available for offline analysis. Since the market is filled with numerous IoT devices, the need for IoT data management has become mainstream.

Data Visualization Software Market – The growth is due to the increasing need for data visualization across healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries. Furthermore, the growing use of big data is also contributing to the growth of the data visualization market.

