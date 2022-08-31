Nexgrill expands Daytona line of outdoor flat top griddles with single burner model

Single-burner gas griddle is the perfect portable pal for quick cooks

CHINO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2022

Nexgrill, a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking products, introduces the latest in their outdoor flat top gas griddle line: the Daytona™ 1-Burner Propane Gas Grill. This portable single-burner griddle makes creating restaurant quality foods quick, easy, and accessible anywhere on the go.

"Having a single-burner flat top in your kitchen repertoire elevates your morning with a diner-style breakfast and allows you to cook up those ‘secret menu' smash burgers while camping," said Ramsay Hawfield, Vice President of Marketing at Nexgrill. "This smaller portable Daytona model is easy to travel with, clean and store so you can make whatever you want, wherever you want."

DAYTONA SINGLE-BURNER GAS GRIDDLE KEY FEATURES:



A durable Steel Griddle Top with a cooking surface large enough to grill multiple items at once.

The Heavy-Duty Lid protects the cooking surface while not in use.

A rear access Removable Grease Cup and disposable liner helps make cleanup simple.

For more information about the new Daytona line of flat top gas griddles, please visit https://nexgrill.com/collections/flat-top-griddles.

About Nexgrill

Headquartered in Southern California, Nexgrill is a leading designer and manufacturer of outdoor cooking and heating products. Whether it's gas, charcoal, pellets, flat top griddles, portables, fryers or accessories, Nexgrill is the grill and lifestyle brand where Everyone's InvitedTM. For almost 30 years, the company has offered a wide range of products for everyone from the backyard grillmaster to the first-time griller. Nexgrill is part of US-based Global Leisure Investment Holdings, a portfolio of companies focused on creating and delivering innovative cooking and heating products to consumers around the world. For more information, or inspiration for your next gastronomic creation, please visit Nexgrill.com.

