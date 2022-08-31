Nanomerics Awarded an MHRA Innovation Passport for OC134

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2022 / Nanomerics Ltd., a private speciality pharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company had received an Innovation Passport from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for its lead asset - OC134.

The Innovation Passport is the entry point to the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP), which aims to accelerate time to market, facilitating patient access to innovative technologies. Nanomerics is currently engaging with the ILAP in order to fast-track OC134 towards approval by the MHRA. Nanomerics' Sunlight Trial will examine the safety and tolerability of OC134 in human volunteers in 2022. OC134 is indicated for the treatment of severe allergic conjunctivitis.

OC134 is enabled by Nanomerics' Molecular Envelope Technology (MET). Nanomerics' MET is non-irritant in relevant animal models and a topical ocular penetration enhancer for the delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs. The technology enables the absorption of 5 - 18 fold more drug into the ocular tissues, on topical administration, when compared to leading commercial formulations. Most of Nanomerics' MET topical ocular formulations do not lead to plasma exposure and thus Nanomerics' MET efficiently targets drug to the ocular tissues. Nanomerics has a pipeline of topical ocular products, which includes OC132 for the treatment of post-operative ocular pain, OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis and both OC135 and OC136 for the treatment of ocular fungal infections.

Nanomerics is using its Molecular Envelope Technology to create formulations that address areas of unmet medical need. Increased drug deposition will enable lower doses to be used, could lead to improved response rates and reduced side effects; effectively improving the therapeutic index of eye drops. Nanomerics' Chief Executive Officer, Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein, says, "we are very pleased that the UK regulator - the MHRA - reacted positively to our application for an Innovation Passport and we look forward to bringing our various ophthalmology assets to patients in a timely manner."

About Nanomerics

Nanomerics Ltd is a speciality pharmaceutical company based in London, UK. Nanomerics was spun out of University College London, a top 10 global university and was founded to commercialise its biocompatible polymer technologies for drug delivery and other applications. Nanomerics' proprietary technology is based on world leading know-how and scientific leadership in polymer nanotechnology. Nanomerics creates uniquely differentiated, patented pharmaceutical assets, underpinned by high quality science. For example, the company's Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) is a unique patented biocompatible polymer that delivers a step change in target tissue bioavailability. The founding scientists Professor Ijeoma F. Uchegbu and Professor Andreas G. Schätzlein developed the technology at the Universities of Strathclyde and Glasgow and, latterly at the UCL School of Pharmacy. Pharmaceutical product candidates in development include OC134 for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis and OC137 for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis. Additionally, a number of pharmaceutical product candidates have already been out-licensed by Nanomerics to Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX, e.g. Envelta™, which is being developed as a pain therapeutic and AnQlar™, which is being developed as an anti-viral nasal spray. For more information, please visit www.nanomerics.com or contact Nanomerics investor relations at info@nanomerics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Nanomerics cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Nanomerics takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Nanomerics Ltd.

