Head of iVisions Wins Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Award

LONDON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maneli Rezvani, the CEO of consumer technology company iVisions GmbH, has been named in the 2022 Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards.

The awards seek to identify and celebrate innovative business leaders from around the world, across a wide range of industries. Unlike other business awards, which tend to focus on organisations as a whole, here the spotlight is on the individuals who lead them. The aim is to give outstanding business leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Maneli Rezvani was the outright leader in her category, being named "CEO of the Year: Consumer Electronics Wholesale & Distribution Industry (B2B)."

Based in Cologne, Germany, iVisions GmbH is a leading B2B distributor and wholesaler of high-end branded consumer electronic products. Maneli has been recognised by her peers as a trailblazer – not only for her innovative, inclusive leadership and humility, but also as a woman in a male dominated industry and migrant to Germany.

Maneli has over 19 years of experience in the telecommunications industry, developing significant leadership skills throughout a career spanning more than two decades. During that time there have been some huge developments in technology and the way the world uses it. This was particularly true during the COVID pandemic, when tech became a lifeline and a valued way for people to communicate with their loved ones through lockdowns and isolation.

Maneli has substantial experience of leading international businesses from initial concept to multi-million sales. Today iVisions enables its clients to access B2B channels in many markets around the world and works with some of the biggest, most trusted names in tech. Her leadership style is inclusive, supportive, and person-centred; recognising the potential in everyone and encouraging her entire team to thrive. She describes iVision as "an ego-free zone, where everyone is a valued, empowered part of the organisation, regardless of gender, social or ethnic background."

To find out more about iVisions, visit the company website at https://ivisions-gmbh.com/en/#home.

Further information about the Business Worldwide Magazine CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/2022-ceo-awards-winners/

