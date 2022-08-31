SMC to sell Grand Hyatt Seoul at 1 trillion Korean Won

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sale of the renowned "Grand Hyatt Seoul" hotel in Namsan, Seoul, is currently in progress. According to related industries on the 24th, Seoul Mirama Co., Ltd., which owns the building and site of Grand Hyatt Seoul Hotel, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the sale and is in full swing.



The acquiring company is known as Blue Cove Asset Management, and the company has recently officially opened "Parnas Hotel Jeju" in Jeju Jungmun Complex following Grand Chosun Busan. The sale amount is reported to be more than KRW 1 trillion, drawing attention to the sale of Seoul's Grand Hyatt. Meanwhile, Seoul Mirama Co., Ltd. sold the parking lot site of the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Hannam-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul for 200 billion won last year.

