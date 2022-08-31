Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,116 in the last 365 days.

MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES INVESTORS OF BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities and shareholder law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. BBBY

***Contact fmoore@moorekuehn.com only if you acquired shares before March 25, 2022 

Moore Kuehn is investigating Bed Bath & Beyond insiders after insiders profited at least $110 million from their Insider stock sales from August 16 to August 17, 2022.

On March 6, 2022, through his investment firm RC Ventures LLC, Ryan Cohen sent a letter to Bed Bath & Beyond's board which announced that he owned a 9.8% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and in which he criticized the Company's management.  On March 25, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond added three new directors appointed by Ryan Cohen's investment firm, RC Ventures LLC.

On August 15, 2022, Ryan Cohen, through RC Ventures LLC, announced in an SEC filing purchases of over one million January 2023 call options with exercise prices at $60, $75, and $80—significantly higher than Bed Bath & Beyond shares were trading.   On August 18, 2022, Ryan Cohen, through RC Ventures LLC, announced that he would sell his entire stake in Bed Bath & Beyond.

On this news, Bed Bath & Beyond shares fell $4.53 per share, or 19%, to close at $18.55 per share on August 18, 2022. Bed Bath & Beyond shares continued to drop on August 19, 2022, falling $7.52 per share, or 40%, from its August 18, 2022 close, to close at $11.03 per share. On August 19, 2022, Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunged to a new low of $9.68.

The stock price continued to decline over the next two trading days, falling an additional 16.23% on August 22, 2022, and falling another 4.98% on August 23, 2022, dropping over 70% from August 17's high price in five trading days after the insider stock sales.

If you still own Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc. or BBBY please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com 
(212) 709-8245

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-encourages-investors-of-bed-bath--beyond-inc-to-contact-law-firm-301615274.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

You just read:

MOORE KUEHN ENCOURAGES INVESTORS OF BED BATH & BEYOND, INC. TO CONTACT LAW FIRM

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.