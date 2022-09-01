Carlton Washington Reveals Beauty of Life via Colors and Sweets in his Mom’s Poem Book at Manila Int’l Book Fair 2022
Carlton Washington Reveals Beauty of Life via Colors and Sweets in his Mom’s Poem Book at Manila Int’l Book Fair 2022
This is a wonderful children's book with the title poem being a fun trip through the gingerbread house with all its candy, gumdrops, and chocolate bars. This book will be a joy for any child.”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlton Washington to display his mom’s poem book The Gingerbread House, which is now available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, at the Manila International Book Fair 2022 from September 15-18.
Between 1955 and 1957, Joy Louise Washington penned the eighteen-page poem book as a gift for her son Carlton Washington and her niece. Following the passing of his mother, Carlton has made plans to develop the book’s public reach by purchasing the rights for its distribution.
The gifted late author began her book with a question about visiting the gingerbread house, followed by a brief description of its location, which is tucked away on a large hill. Writing with casual grace, Washington avoids jargon and makes her case in concise, direct terms. She enticed readers with the metaphor that happiness and beauty in life can only be observed and seen when a person has triumphed over significant challenges throughout their life.
The author’s love of poetry suffuses this insightful book—a volume for all readers interested in a new introduction to the beauty of life that lies at the center of humanity. Her persuasive method is a light to the brains of others, igniting their imaginations, and assisting them in living their lives in happiness.
All readers who want to learn more about the beauty of life and its sweetness should pick up a copy of this insightful book, which features the author's unique expression of love for poetry.
Learn how the book takes the reader through a personal journey.
Don’t miss it at the Manila International Book Fair from September 15-18.
View more of this book at www.thegingerbreadhouse.org.
