Luxury Apparels Market Will Surpass $278,181.5 Million by 2031 - Report by Allied Market Research

According to a new report, Luxury Apparels Market by Application, Sales Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The luxury apparels market offers lucrative opportunities for key manufacturers, owing to increase in trend of wearing branded and luxury apparels.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Luxury Apparels Market by Application, Sales Channel, and Age Group: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". The global luxury apparels market size was valued at $71,040.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $278,181.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

The global per capita income has witnessed a strong growth rate over the past few years, particularly in the emerging. Moreover, increase in urbanization and growth of the middle class consumers in the developing and developed markets have encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making luxury apparels more desirable for all age group people especially for youngsters.

Rise in penetration of various online portals in developing regions and increase in number of offers &discounts attract consumers to purchase luxury apparels products through e-commerce channels. Moreover, e-commerce channels have increased consumer reach, owing to which it has evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. Furthermore, the e-commerce market is expected to expand in the future, owing to rapid growth in online and mobile user customer bases in emerging markets. Surge in e-commerce sales, improvements in logistics services, ease in payment options, and facility to enter in new international markets for major brands further boosts growth of the luxury apparels market.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a number of challenges for exporters in developing and developed countries. The challenges witnessed by exporters of luxury apparels products are likely to remain for the foreseeable future, as different states and governments around the world attempt to tackle COVID-19 with various measures.

However, implementation of lockdown and curfew practices globally has affected domestic as well as international production of luxury apparels, which, in turn, hampers growth of the overall market. Thus, the outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively impacted the luxury apparels market in 2020, as sales of companies have reduced and operations have been halted.

Key Market Players Profiled In The Report:

○ Ralph Lauren Corporation

○ Christian Dior

○ Michael Kors

○ Coach Inc.

○ Gianni Versace S.P.A.

○ Girogio Armani S.P.A.

○ Nike Inc.

○ Hermes International Inc.

○ Tommy Hilfiger USA Inc.

○ Burberry Group Inc.

