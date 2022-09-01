The Dream Primer by J. Meyer Will be at One of the Most-awaited Book Exhibitions — the Manila International Book Fair
"Bring plenty of kindling because The Dream Primer is going to ignite your vision and illuminate a clear path forward." ”LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After 2 years of virtual events, MIBF is once again welcoming all sorts of readers to gather and get on a book-shopping spree. Jeff Meyer is among the great authors whose literary masterpiece will be displayed at the event. Readers should brace themselves for Meyer’s book that would most definitely be a keen target for those who seek motivational books.
— Bryan Rose
Meyer’s The Dream Primer offers guidance to its readers on getting a fresh and crystal clear vision of their dreams. It’s praised for the amazing craftsmanship of Meyer as he pieces together wisdom that aids people in the pursuit of greater heights. The transition between dream emergence to dream fulfillment may be daunting, but with The Dream Primer's direction, assistance, and insights, every reader will be well-equipped to move from concepts to actions. The US Review of Books stated, “This book can free the reader from the fear and uncertainty that holds one back from living the life of one’s dreams.” The book is beautifully and carefully crafted with a specific goal in mind; to win over the dream killers and continue dreaming big.
According to Meyer, “Acting on our dreams may be hard work, but living without our dreams is more costly”. With the aid of his book The Dream Primer, people can have something to read over and over again when they feel like their dreams aren't going according to plan. There’s always a wiser way to visualize and make your dreams happen. Jeff Meyer gives a priceless and practical framework for taking your dream - perhaps the smoldering discontent or the itch you haven't yet scratched - and turning it into a reality that serves the world, engages your gifts, and gladdens God's heart, according to John Busacker.
The Manila International Book Fair will take place on September 11-15, 2022. Readers of all sorts, make sure to add The Dream Primer on top of your list before you miss it. This book is meant to change your life forever.
