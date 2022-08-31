Vertical Farming Market Worth USD 7943.87 million by 2027 | Top Players, Types, Applications, Key Regions, Development Trend, Future Investment, Global Share, Regional Outlook

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertical Farming market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Vertical Farming market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

Vertical farming is the practice of growing produce in vertically stacked layers. The practice can use soil, hydroponic or aeroponic growing methods. Vertical farms attempt to produce food in challenging environments, like where arable land is rare or unavailable.



The global Vertical Farming market size was valued at USD 3821.03 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.97% during the forecast period, reaching USD 7943.87 million by 2027.



Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Shipping Container Vertical Farms

Building-based Vertical Farms

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Vegetable Cultivation

Fruit Planting

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Vertical Farming including: -

Spread

Farmbox

Plantagon

Green Spirit Farms

Metropolis Farms

Sanan Sino Science

Sky Vegetables

Indoor Harvest

Sky Greens

Urban Crops

Nongzhong Wulian

TruLeaf

Infinite Harvest

Metro Farms

Garden Fresh Farms

Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

Detailed TOC of Global Vertical Farming Industry Research Report:

1 Vertical Farming Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Vertical Farming Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Vertical Farming Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Vertical Farming Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Vertical Farming Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Vertical Farming Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Vertical Farming Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

