Hydroponics Market Worth USD 24639.08 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydroponics market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Hydroponics market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimate by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.

The global Hydroponics market size was valued at USD 16399.68 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.02% during the forecast period, reaching USD 24639.08 million by 2027.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Hydroponics market covering all its essential aspects.

Market split by Type, can be divided into: -

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Liquid Hydroponic System

Market split by Application, can be divided into: -

Tomato

Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

Pepper

Cucumber

Microgreens

Other Crop Types

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Leading players of Hydroponics including: -

Thanet Earth

General Hydroponics Inc.

Hortisystems UK Ltd.

Argus Control Systems Ltd.

Village Farms International Inc.

Logiqs BV

Lumigrow Inc.

FormFlex

American Hydroponics, Inc.

Pegasus Agritech

Koninklijke Philips NV

Growlife

Kubo Group

Detailed TOC of Global Hydroponics Industry Research Report, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

1 Hydroponics Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Hydroponics Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Hydroponics Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Hydroponics Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Hydroponics Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Hydroponics Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Hydroponics Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

