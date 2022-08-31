Global Dental 3D Printing Market Report - Size & Growth at a CAGR of around 19.8% by 2028 By Zion Market Research
The global Dental 3D Printing Market is projected to reach USD 8.29 billion by 2028, with a 19.8% CAGR between 2022 and 2028.”DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental 3D Printing Market size was worth USD 3.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 2157.30 Mn by 2028, with a CAGR of around 19.8 percent during the forecast period.
The Global dental 3D printing market was worth around USD 3.25 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 8.29 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.8 percent over the forecast period. Dental surgery is starting to show a lot of interest in 3D printing. This new tech has a notable impact on dentistry, and with improvements in 3D & and modeling technologies like intraoral scanning and cone-beam computed tomography as well as with the comparatively long history of using CAD-CAM technologies in dentistry, it becomes more and more significant. Manufacturing dental, craniomaxillofacial, and orthopedic implants, creating physical models for prosthodontics & orthodontics, and creating copings & structures for implant and dental-restoration procedures are all examples of applications for 3D printing.
The study also provides a summary of many other significant areas, such as the financial performance of the key companies, a SWOT analysis, a product portfolio, and the most recent changes in strategic planning.
Market Growth
All age groups are susceptible to tooth decay, or dental caries, and the frequency of decaying & missing teeth (DMT) has been drastically rising globally in recent years. The CDC reports that in 2019, nearly 64 percent of persons over the age of 18 underwent a dental checkup or cleaning. More than 36 million US population are entirely toothless, and almost 120 million have at least one missing tooth, as per the American College of Prosthodontists. Furthermore, in the next 15 years, it's anticipated that there will be more than 200 million Americans with incomplete dentition. The most frequent restorative operation was a single crown to replace a single lost tooth; as per the American College of Prosthodontists, 2.3 million fixed prosthesis crowns are manufactured each year. Moreover, the inclination to undergo costly cosmetic operations has increased along with rising disposable incomes, especially among the older population. The demand for dental restorative products and cosmetic procedures like whitening and polishing is rising on a global scale. Additionally, both in developed and developing nations, there has been an increasing popularity for precautionary dental care along with the adoption of cosmetic dentistry, primarily as a result of changing lifestyles and an intense emphasis on dental aesthetic appeal. All of these factors are likely to drive the global dental 3D printing market during the coming period.
To read the complete report, visit https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dental-3d-printing-market
Market Segmentation Overview
Today, dental clinics and labs can utilize 3D printers for a broad range of purposes, including printing models to create thermoset dental aligners and direct 3D manufacturing entire dentures. In terms of making life simpler for dental professionals, this also benefits patients in a real way since customized dental solutions are now more efficient and less expensive than before.
Some key players of the global Dental 3D Printing Market are:
Align Technology Inc.
Carbon Inc.
Prodways Group
SLM Solutions
Concept Laser
Formlabs
EOS GmbH
Rapid Shape GmbH
DENTSPLY Sirona Inc.
Asiga
SprintRay Inc.
This report segments the global Dental 3D Printing Market into:
Global Dental 3D Printing Market: By Material
Metals
Photopolymers
Ceramics
Global Dental 3D Printing Market: By Application
Dental Implants
Dentures
Crowns & Bridges
Global Dental 3D Printing Market: By End-User
Vat Photo Polymerization
Fused Deposition Modelling
PolyJet Technology
Selective Laser Sintering
Global Dental 3D Printing Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
