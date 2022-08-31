Woonkly Launches Metasocial NFT Marketplace Platform For Artist, Creators And More
Creators deserve a right to a secure marketplace to create and sell their items without the fear of hackers, data leaks and wallet hacks. ”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woonkly on the early hours of Monday announced the launch of its long awaited official debut of the Woonkly NFT Marketplace. The Woonkly Ecosystem has reached another milestone after launching its Woonkly Marketplace. Allowing creators, artist, and game brands to easily create and list NFT items in images, cards, videos and items for sale in the newly launched NFT Marketplace. The Woonkly NFT marketplace aims to further improve the adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.
— Mr Pink (CEO WOONKLY)
The CEO of Woonkly ecosystem stated in a recent interview saying “Creators deserve a right to a secure marketplace to create and sell their items without the fear of hackers, data leaks and wallet hacks. We have partnered with major brands such as Jetex, Oryproplaza and Halborn. We’re currently in the process of getting more partners to further improve the adoption of the Woonkly ecosystem” He further stated that Woonkly will allow creators, brands to have complete control of their items.
The Woonkly Marketplace aims to help creators put their items for sale, sell their items and receive added benefits from posting their items for sale on social media sharing advertising revenues with the creators.
$WOOP which is the utility token of the woonkly ecosystem was launched to enhance transactions, and provide safe, secure system for Fiat to Crypto conversions (I.e payment for an AirBnb directly through the Woonkly platform. Receiving party does not have to worry about receiving in crypto due to Woonkly creating the conversion into Fiat) transaction and exchanges. The $WOOP token has a total locked assets of $5,576,005.23 Across all Farms and Pools locked through a partnership with Kubic.com
The Woonkly NFT Marketplace holds a license for Crypto wallets and Exchange number FVT004340 in Estonia (European Union).
The Woonkly aims to partner with more major brands in the coming weeks to further increase the adaptability of the marketplace. $WOOP token is available on Coinmarketcap, Coingecko.
The $WOOP token is available and currently trading on Kucoin (https://www.kucoin.com/es/price/WOOP) Lbank (https://www.lbank.info/exchange/woop/usdt), Bitbase (https://bitbase.es/), Pancakeswap (https://pancakeswap.finance/info/token/0x8b303d5bbfbbf46f1a4d9741e491e06986894e18) and Kubic (https://www.kubic.com/)
To stay up to date with future updates, partnership and announcements, Join the active $WOOP community via:
Socials
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WoonklyEN
Telegram: https://t.me/Woonkly_EN
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/woonkly/
Discord Server https://discord.com/invite/woonkly
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/woonkly
Github: https://github.com/Woonkly
Medium: https://woonkly.medium.com/
Linkedln : https://www.linkedin.com/company/woonkly/
Emlly Peter
fvckfear.co
email us here