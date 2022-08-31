Submit Release
Digital Advertising Platforms Market Worth USD 657422.72 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Advertising Platforms Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Digital Advertising Platforms market during the forecast period.

In short, the Digital Advertising Platforms market report is helpful for industry players, investors, consultants, business strategists, researchers, and all those who is having any kind of interest or are planning to venture into the Digital Advertising Platforms market in any way.

The global Digital Advertising Platforms market size was valued at USD 276711.45 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.51% during the forecast period, reaching USD 657422.72 million by 2027.

Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segmentation by Types: -

  • Search Advertising Software
  • Display Advertising Software
  • Mobile Advertising Software
  • Social Advertising Software
  • Video Advertising Software
  • Cross-Channel Advertising Software

Segmentation by Applications: -

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Education
  • Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

  • North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
  • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
  • Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Digital Advertising Platforms Market: -

  • Google (Alphabet)
  • MediaMath
  • OpenX
  • Choozle
  • Rubicon Project
  • Kenshoo
  • Adobe
  • Sizmek
  • Rocket Fuel
  • Yahoo!
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Sovrn Holdings
  • LinkedIn
  • ONE by AOL
  • Oath Inc.(BrightRoll)
  • AdRoll
  • InMobi Technologies

Key Benefits of Digital Advertising Platforms Market Research Report:

  • Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study
  • Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape & strategies of key players
  • Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value
  • In-depth analysis of the Digital Advertising Platforms Market
  • Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

