Digital Advertising Platforms Market Worth USD 657422.72 million by 2027 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics
The global Digital Advertising Platforms market size was valued at USD 276711.45 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.51% during the forecast period, reaching USD 657422.72 million by 2027.
Digital Advertising Platforms Market Segmentation: -
Segmentation by Types: -
- Search Advertising Software
- Display Advertising Software
- Mobile Advertising Software
- Social Advertising Software
- Video Advertising Software
- Cross-Channel Advertising Software
Segmentation by Applications: -
- Industrial
- Commercial
- Education
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
Key Players in the Digital Advertising Platforms Market: -
- Google (Alphabet)
- MediaMath
- OpenX
- Choozle
- Rubicon Project
- Kenshoo
- Adobe
- Sizmek
- Rocket Fuel
- Yahoo!
- Sovrn Holdings
- ONE by AOL
- Oath Inc.(BrightRoll)
- AdRoll
- InMobi Technologies
