Chlor Alkali Market to Gain USD 57.63 Billion by 2028 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global chlor alkali market size is projected to reach USD 57.63 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 1.94% during the forecast period. Chlorine is utilized in huge volumes of vinyl production. Chlorine and various downstream chemicals are used to produce polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the third-largest used polymer in the world. The growing demand for vinyl polymers is likely to boost the market’s growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Chlor Alkali Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 46.26 billion in 2020.

Many manufacturers still use the mercury cell process for Chlor alkali production. Mercury is an extremely toxic element, and as a result, producers are adopting greener production technologies such as membrane cell technology. The growing adoption of such green production technologies is anticipated to amplify market growth in the coming years.

List of Key Players in the Global Chlor Alkali Market are:

Olin Corporation (Clayton, U.S.)

Tata Chemicals Limited (Mumbai India)

Tosoh Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) (Houston, U.S.)

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd. (China)

AGC Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

Inovyn (Runcorn Site, U.K.)

Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)

Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Seoul, South Korea)

Akzonobel N.V. (Amsterdam, Netherlands)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 1.94% 2028 Value Projection USD 57.63 Billion Base Year 2020 Chlor Alkali Market Size in 2020 USD 46.26 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 150 Segments Covered By Application and Regional Chlor Alkali Market Growth Drivers Expanding Demand from End-Use Sectors to Fuel Market Growth Expanding End-Use Sectors to Escalate Growth in Asia Pacific

COVID-19 Impact-

The sudden emergence of the humanitarian crisis has inflicted a negative impact on the market’s growth. The low available workforce and the closure of production facilities during the initial days of the pandemic have affected the growth of the market. The disruptions in the supply chain networks have exacerbated the impact. Additionally, the reduced demand for chlorine by end-use industries further aggravated the situation. Nonetheless, the vaccines are now available globally, and various economies have ramped up their vaccination drives. The market is slowly recovering and is likely to gain steep growth in the coming years.

Segmentation-

On the basis of the application

caustic soda

chlorine

Geographically

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Drivers & Restraints-

Expanding Demand from End-Use Sectors to Fuel Market Growth

Chlorine is utilized in huge volumes in vinyl production. Chlorine and various downstream chemicals are used to produce polyvinyl chloride (PVC), the third-largest polymer in the world. The construction industry uses PVC to produce window frames, pipes, and other products. Due to surging urbanization and industrialization, the increased construction activities are anticipated to boost the demand for the product and augment market growth. Moreover, PVC cases and tapes are widely used by the electrical and electronics industry due to their unique properties. The growing demand for electric vehicles is likely to stimulate PVC consumption and therefore bolster market growth. In essence, the growing demand for the product from end-use industries is expected to amplify the global chlor alkali market growth.

There are still many manufacturers who use the mercury cell process for Chlor alkali production. Mercury is an extremely toxic element, and stringent regulations have been implemented on these kinds of production processes in the wake of its harmful effects. Producers are therefore adopting greener production technologies such as membrane cell technology. The growing adoption of such green production technologies is anticipated to amplify market growth in the coming years.

However, stringent government regulations are likely to hinder the market growth.

Report Coverage-

The report highlights a detailed analysis of key players operating across different geographies.

The report provides insights into the regulatory scenarios of the market.

The report is based on historical data and highlights methods and opportunities for future growth.

The report also highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Devise Ingenious Strategies to Garner Growth

The market is fairly consolidated and comprises several key players operating at international and domestic levels. The key players operating in the market primarily emphasize organic growth strategies such as launching new products. They also focus on inorganic strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and accumulating growth. Recently, Formosa Plastics removed the force majeure on suspension-grade PVC in June 2021.

Regional Insights-

Expanding End-Use Sectors to Escalate Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge dominant in the global chlor alkali market share. China accounts for the highest consumption in the region with over 70% market share. The surging construction activities, expanding industrial and automotive sectors, and booming paper packaging industry are expected to the significant growth drivers for the market. The strong developments are likely to help India emerge as the fastest-growing country in Asia Pacific. North America is expected to gain the second-largest market share due to high exports of chlor alkali products globally.

Europe is likely to exhibit steady growth due to sluggish developments in end-use sectors. Italy, Germany, U.K., France, and Spain are anticipated to dominate the regional market.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to witness substantial growth due to improving economic situations.

Industry Developments:

June 2021: Inovyn released the Environmental Protection Declaration for its PVC and chlor alkali products.

