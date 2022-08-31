Travel Bags Market Worth USD 24602.78 million by 2027 | Drivers, Trends, Opportunities, Challenges | Developments, Revenue, Growth Rate | Key Players, Top Countries, Types, Applications

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travel Bags Market report analysis benefits to shape the competition within the businesses and policies for the competitive environment to improve the possible revenue. The report evaluates key opportunities in the market and plans the factors that are and will drive the progress of the industry. Taking into account earlier growing patterns, growth drivers, and existing and upcoming trends, we also estimate the overall development of the global Travel Bags market during the forecast period.

The global Travel Bags market size was valued at USD 14966.53 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, reaching USD 24602.78 million by 2027.



Travel Bags Market Segmentation: -

Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segmentation by Types: -

Lightweight Carry-Ons

Wheeled Duffel Bags and Rolling Luggage

Backpacks and Wheeled Backpacks

Travel Packs

Segmentation by Applications: -

Men

Women

Kids

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Travel Bags Market: -

NEWCOMER

NIKKO

OIWAS

Winpard

HIGHLAND

LI-NING

OZARK

Samsonite

Ace

WENGER

Adidas

Toread

Caarany

KipLing

AmericanTourister

Dapai

Nike

Diplomat

