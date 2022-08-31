Protein Ingredients Market Size, Analysis, Industry Trends and 6.4% CAGR during the forecast period 2027

Protein Ingredients Market

Protein Ingredients Market by Source, Form, and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global Protein Ingredients Market size was valued at $53.78 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $91.89 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

In 2019, the animal protein segment accounted for more than half of the total protein ingredients market share. Animal and plant-based proteins are potential and multipurpose ingredients used in the preparation of a range of food products. They exhibit many beneficial functionalities and bioactivities in the processing of food products. They work as thickening agents, gelling agents, texture modifiers, carriers, and foaming agents in food preparations. These are also used in multiple applications across industries, including nutrition, personal care, and animal feed.

The protein ingredients market growth is propelled by the rise in demand for nutritional food in the market. Rise in awareness about health and nutritional food products has led people to shift to healthy diets and increase their protein intake by using protein supplements, thereby fueling the market growth for protein ingredients. Busy lifestyle and increase in women participation in the labor force have encouraged consumers to focus on nutritional supplements through infant formula for their babies. Animal protein is one of the major components of infant formula, which is expected to drive the demand for protein ingredients in the future. Protein supplements and protein-based food products are still in nascent stages in various regions of Africa, such as Zimbabwe, Liberia, Eritrea, and Burundi, along with other developing regions. These are still untapped, which present lucrative protein ingredients market opportunities for manufacturers of animal and plant protein.

According to the protein ingredients market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of source, form, application, and region. By source, it is categorized into animal protein and plant protein. Further, animal protein is segregated into whey protein, casein & caseinates, milk protein, egg protein, and others. Plant protein is classified into soy protein, wheat protein, pea protein, and others. Egg protein is the most preferred choice of animal protein among consumers due to its high protein content and functionality.

On the basis of form, the solid segment held a significant share in the global market in 2019. However, the solid segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to increase in inclination of consumers toward solid form of products. In addition, due to its better stability and ease of handling & storage compared to liquid form, it is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period.

The key players profiled in protein ingredients industry include Cargill, ADM, DuPont, Kerry Group, Omega Protein Corporation, Friesland, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Kewpie Corporation, and Bunge Limited.

