Mining Equipment and Machinery Market Worth USD 1588 million by 2028 | Growth, Size, Shares, Revenue, Types, Applications, Key Players, Top Countries, Growing Factors, Key Dynamics
/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mining Equipment and Machinery market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, forecast. Mining Equipment and Machinery market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers a detailed market estimate by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Mining Equipment and Machinery market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1412.7 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 1588 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 1.7% during review period.
Market split by Type, can be divided into: -
- Crushing
- Pulverizing and Screening Equipment
- Underground Mining Machinery
- Mineral Processing Machinery
- Mining Drilling
- Breakers
- Surface Mining Equipment
- Others
Market split by Application, can be divided into: -
- Mineral Mining
- Coal Mining
- Metal Mining
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of Mining Equipment and Machinery including: -
- Volvo
- FLSmidth
- Sandvik
- Metso
- Joy
- Caterpillar
- Outotec
- Hitachi
- Atlas Copco
- Doosan Heavy
- Boart Longyear
- ZMJ Group
- Liebherr Group
- Northern Heavy Industries Group
- Komatsu
Key Developments in the Mining Equipment and Machinery Market: -
- To describe Mining Equipment and Machinery Introduction, product type and application, market overview, market analysis by countries, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force
- To analyze the manufacturers of Mining Equipment and Machinery, with profile, main business, news, sales, price, revenue and market share
- To display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers in Global, with sales, revenue and Mining Equipment and Machinery market share
- To show the market by type and application, with sales, price, revenue, market share and growth rate by type and application
- To analyze the key countries by manufacturers, Type and Application, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle-East and South America, with sales, revenue and market share by manufacturers, types and applications
- To analyze the manufacturing cost, key raw materials and manufacturing process etc.
- To describe Mining Equipment and Machinery sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers etc.
