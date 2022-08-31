Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,455 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 229,899 in the last 365 days.

Running Gear Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Running Gear Market

Running Gear Market

Global Running Gear Market To Be Driven by Rising Number Of Health Conscious Customers The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

30 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Running Gear Market Size Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global running gear market, assessing the market based on its segments like products, gender, distribution channels, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/running-gear-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

Running wear acts as a defensive layer, lowering the risk of injuries, and promoting better air circulation when participating in some physical exercise. Consumers may also use smart running gear to monitor their exercise success. The running gear market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period as a result of these factors.

One of the main drivers driving the demand growth is a substantial rise in the number of health-conscious customers as people are becoming more mindful of the benefits of exercise and physical activity. The general recognition that running is one of the most successful modes of exercise has greatly aided the popularity of convenient running gear, thus, propelling the growth of the market.

Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/running-gear-market

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Running gear is the clothing and shoes that a runner wears during the exercise. Gloves, trainers, jackets, smartwatches, tights, and goggles are among the most common athletic wearables. Gloves and coats, for example, are often skin-fit and made of water-resistant fabrics to avoid skin chafing.

On the basis of product, the global running gear market is segmented into:

Running Footwear
Running Apparel
RunningAccessories
Fitness Trackers

Based on gender, the industry is divided into:

Male
Female
Unisex

The industry can be broadly categorised on the basis of its distribution channel segments into:

Speciality and Sports Shops
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Department and Discount Stores
Online
Others

The regional markets for the product include:

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

One of the primary reasons leading to the industry’s success is the increase in the number of health-conscious customers as a result of the increased understanding of the benefits of exercise and physical activity. Running is also one of the most effective modes of exercise, which has greatly influenced the popularity of comfortable running gear.

Additionally, with the increase in disposable income levels, customers are becoming more likely to use advanced technology. In addition, to draw new customers, manufacturers are adapting high-quality fabrics into running gear and chic styles. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market. The growing popularity of marathons around the world is also helping to propel the industry forward.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Adidas AG, ASICS, Nike, Skechers USA, Inc., and Columbia Sportswear Company, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Read More Reports:

Ammonium Perchlorate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammonium-perchlorate-market

Acorn Nuts Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/acorn-nuts-market

Alcoholic Tea Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/alcoholic-tea-market

Aircraft Vertical Stabilizer Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/aircraft-vertical-stabilizer-market

Ammonium Bicarbonate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ammonium-bicarbonate-market

Alprazolam Powder Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/pressrelease/global-alprazolam-powder-market

Aaudi Arabia PPR Pipes Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/saudi-arabia-ppr-pipes-market

School Furniture Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/school-furniture-market

Biodegradable Food Service Disposables Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/biodegradable-food-service-disposables-market

N-Hexane Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/n-hexane-market

About Us:

Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.

EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.

Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.

Ian Bell
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Running Gear Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.