Author Allan Celmer's new book "Friendly Forest" follows the escapades of a young bunny who finds himself on an epic adventure to find his way home

Recent release "Friendly Forest" from Page Publishing author Allan Celmer is a thrilling tale centered around a young bunny named Billy, who finds himself in a very tricky position and ends up really far from home. After realizing how lost he has become, Billy teams up with a new friend to find his way home, not realizing a powerful force within the forest is already aiding him in a mysterious way.

ANACOCO, La., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Allan Celmer, who enjoys writing, video games, fishing, cooking, and watching movies, has completed his new book "Friendly Forest": a captivating tale of losing one's way and returning home with the help of brand-new friends. Billy the bunny must discover the path to return home or be lost forever.

"Things start off in the worst way possible for our little bunny," writes Celmer. "He immediately finds himself in a challenging situation and will need to use all his wits and natural instincts to get himself out of it. You'll be amazed at how little Billy the bunny reacts to survive the challenging situation.

"Having survived his most challenging situation, Billy finds himself lost in an unfamiliar part of the forest. He's frightened and realizes that he's all alone.

"After a few moments, he hears a soft, soothing voice. He looks up and sees a little grey squirrel sitting on a tree limb not far from him. He doesn't know it at the time, but they will become the best of friends. Together they make a plan to travel through the dense forest and find a way back to Billy's home."

Published by Page Publishing, Allan Celmer's colorful tale will spark the imaginations of readers of all ages with its vibrant artwork and charming characters. As Billy tries to find his way home, a friendly magical force that protects those living in the forest will try to aid him on his journey, but will he succeed before finding himself in danger yet again?

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Friendly Forest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, Reader House, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing