Author Patricia Huff's new book "Guardian Angels" is a stunning collection of true tales that exemplify the ways in which divine intervention can change one's life

Recent release "Guardian Angels: True, Amazing, Miraculous Stories from Home Care and Proof of Divine Intervention" from Page Publishing author Patricia Huff explores the miracles the author has witnessed to those she encounters through her work. Watching the lives of those around her change forever, Huff shares these stories with readers to provide proof of divine intervention.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patricia Huff, a retired businesswoman and entrepreneur who spends her free time doing community service work, bike riding, and traveling, has completed her new book "Guardian Angels: True, Amazing, Miraculous Stories from Home Care and Proof of Divine Intervention": a powerful collection of true stories depicting the wonderful miracles that have touched the lives of those the author has met through her line of work.

"True, amazing stories from the owner of a home care company in New England on life—its purpose and proof of divine intervention," writes Huff. "Stories of families in crisis and the incredible turn of events. Inside, you will read how the divine shows life the sign of an afterlife. You will read about the life of one client who was saved with a miracle that defied the odds and evidence—yes, absolute proof of divine intervention in our lives."

Published by Page Publishing, Patricia Huff's enlightening tale begins with the founding of her own home care business, which was in-turn inspired by the home care she provided for her mother. Over the years of running her own company, Huff experienced many odd and interesting events she could only attribute to guardian angels watching out for those who needed them most. Experiencing the full power of divine intervention and how it can change one's life, Huff put pen to paper to deliver indisputable proof that will take readers on an incredible journey to convince them that miracles can, and often do, happen.

Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Guardian Angels: True, Amazing, Miraculous Stories from Home Care and Proof of Divine Intervention" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing