Valencia Greene's newly released "Huggie Bear" is a heartwarming story of a special young man with a gift for lighting up a person's day

"Huggie Bear" from Christian Faith Publishing author Valencia Greene is an uplifting message of acceptance and compassion for others that will inspire young imaginations.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 -- "Huggie Bear": a powerful message of positivity and caring for others. "Huggie Bear" is the creation of published author Valencia Greene, a dedicated mother of three children. She has worked with young adults and children with special needs for many years and has a child with special needs of her own.

Greene shares, "Huggie Bear is a nickname given to a young man with Down syndrome. He helps the people in his community by showing his love through hugs as well as showing love and care in his actions. This is a story about how someone who is different physically can still make a big difference in society. Huggie Bear shows how we can make an impact on people's lives with just kindness and compassion, which can make a big difference in someone's life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Valencia Greene's new book will help readers learn about the importance of accepting others and helping those in need.

Greene brings readers a charming narrative that can be enjoyed by the whole family.

Consumers can purchase "Huggie Bear" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Huggie Bear," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing