Rosanne Douglas's newly released "Marbles And Lace" is a collection of thoughtful reflections on life's challenges and triumphs

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Marbles And Lace": a nostalgic and enjoyable reflection on life. "Marbles And Lace" is the creation of published author Rosanne Douglas, a loving mother and proud grandmother.

Douglas shares, "How intricately interwoven is the fabric of this title from the author's perspective, endowed by a broad spectrum of fun stuff beginning with and ending with that 'soup to nuts' encounter, the reason the title is such.

"Now at sweet sixteen, the time has come to unpack the childhood memories from this disreputable old box with only three worn flaps. The cardboard container has been my faithful traveling companion in motion with my family's moving.

"Within these four brown walls, there is a trove of memories and treasures held dear to my heart, each being truly embellished only by variant emotions inside each backstory.

"This is what happens here—the box is in my bedroom as memories, heartfelt and fun-filled, begin to permeate throughout like arms reaching to touch my heart and soul. Dear reader, can you visualize a coke for a dime or a burdock hat worn over one eye? Trendy? No. Painful? Yes!

"As each treasure vies for its cunning embrace, a spectrum of stories emerges. Unfolding with gusto and admiration, the protagonist enters, and his adversary, each bringing with it its own story, a bucketload of fallout, integrating those lessons learned, an anchor held secure by giggles and belly laughs. During these months, just how amiable it is to bring joy to the sofa, laughter doing good like a medicine, reaching the very marrow of one's bones. It does! Have you ever experienced a hurtful memory only to be able to have an outright laugh onboard to hone in on the tickling side of comical? This book is filled with such things!

"Now shall we tip our glass of lemonade with a twist to life, to its memories, to its treasures, its laughter, and to 'marbles and lace'? May this be just what the doctor ordered, showered with his blessings!"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rosanne Douglas's new book will entertain and engage the imagination as readers picture the carefully detailed memories within.

Douglas shares a sentimental and, at times, humorous collection of stories for the enjoyment of all.

