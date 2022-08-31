Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,036 in the last 365 days.

Author Cathleen Burrows's new book "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" is a charming children's tale introducing an adventurous crab who learns that there is no place like home

Recent release "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" from Page Publishing author Cathleen Burrows is an entertaining children's tale following a curious crustacean on an exciting but harrowing adventure in a human home at Christmastime. Join Jimmy as he discovers that his watery home with his aquatic friends is the best place to be!

BEMUS POINT, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cathleen Burrows, an accomplished painter who enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, writing poetry and children's stories, and living on the lake in Bemus Point, New York, has completed her new book "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas": a lighthearted holiday story for young readers.

This is a delightful Christmas story about a small crab who wants to experience the fun human traditions of Christmas. Along the way, he realizes that this might be a mistake. It also has a relevant message for today's youth about having fun, enjoying new experiences, and being content with who they are and not trying to be something they are not.

Published by Page Publishing, Cathleen Burrows's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.

Media Contact

Page Publishing Media Department, Page Publishing, 1-866-315-2708, media@pagepublishing.com

SOURCE Page Publishing

You just read:

Author Cathleen Burrows's new book "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" is a charming children's tale introducing an adventurous crab who learns that there is no place like home

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.