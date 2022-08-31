Author Cathleen Burrows's new book "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" is a charming children's tale introducing an adventurous crab who learns that there is no place like home

Recent release "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" from Page Publishing author Cathleen Burrows is an entertaining children's tale following a curious crustacean on an exciting but harrowing adventure in a human home at Christmastime. Join Jimmy as he discovers that his watery home with his aquatic friends is the best place to be!

BEMUS POINT, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cathleen Burrows, an accomplished painter who enjoys traveling, spending time with family and friends, writing poetry and children's stories, and living on the lake in Bemus Point, New York, has completed her new book "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas": a lighthearted holiday story for young readers.

This is a delightful Christmas story about a small crab who wants to experience the fun human traditions of Christmas. Along the way, he realizes that this might be a mistake. It also has a relevant message for today's youth about having fun, enjoying new experiences, and being content with who they are and not trying to be something they are not.

Published by Page Publishing, Cathleen Burrows's engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children's library.

Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Jimmy the Crab's Christmas" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

