Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,451 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 230,036 in the last 365 days.

Amanda Ane's newly released "In the Twinkling of an Eye" is a delightful message of faith for young readers about the comfort and protection God provides

"In the Twinkling of an Eye" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Ane is an enjoyable story of sibling connection and adventure that explores the concept of the Rapture in a child-friendly format.

MEADVILLE, Pa.,  Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Twinkling of an Eye": an encouraging message of God's love. "In the Twinkling of an Eye" is the creation of published author Amanda Ane.

Amanda Ane shares, "A sudden shout, a mysterious trumpet, an ensuing earthquake, and a flying trip through the clouds and stars— In the Twinkling of an Eye lovingly intertwines a children's adventure with Bible doctrine of the Rapture. When little brother Noe's fears wake him at night, big sister Ava's enthusiasm for storytelling and the love and promises of our Savior bring him comfort."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Ane's new book will empower young believers in their spiritual journey to understanding and accepting God's comfort.

Amanda Ane shares in hopes of inspiring the next generation as they grow and thrive in their faith.

Consumers can purchase "In the Twinkling of an Eye" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "In the Twinkling of an Eye," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

You just read:

Amanda Ane's newly released "In the Twinkling of an Eye" is a delightful message of faith for young readers about the comfort and protection God provides

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.