Amanda Ane's newly released "In the Twinkling of an Eye" is a delightful message of faith for young readers about the comfort and protection God provides

"In the Twinkling of an Eye" from Christian Faith Publishing author Amanda Ane is an enjoyable story of sibling connection and adventure that explores the concept of the Rapture in a child-friendly format.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "In the Twinkling of an Eye": an encouraging message of God's love. "In the Twinkling of an Eye" is the creation of published author Amanda Ane.

Amanda Ane shares, "A sudden shout, a mysterious trumpet, an ensuing earthquake, and a flying trip through the clouds and stars— In the Twinkling of an Eye lovingly intertwines a children's adventure with Bible doctrine of the Rapture. When little brother Noe's fears wake him at night, big sister Ava's enthusiasm for storytelling and the love and promises of our Savior bring him comfort."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amanda Ane's new book will empower young believers in their spiritual journey to understanding and accepting God's comfort.

Amanda Ane shares in hopes of inspiring the next generation as they grow and thrive in their faith.

Consumers can purchase "In the Twinkling of an Eye" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "In the Twinkling of an Eye," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing