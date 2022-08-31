Joyce Midley-Quainoo's newly released "Straight Outta Love" is an impactful message of God's love that will encourage and inform

"Straight Outta Love" from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Midley-Quainoo shares an engaging story of love, faith, family, and personal experience that celebrates God's promise and love for creation.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Straight Outta Love": an uplifting message of hope and God's grace. "Straight Outta Love" is the creation of published author Joyce Midley-Quainoo, a dedicated wife, broadcast journalist, and media consultant originally from Ghana who founded the Joy in Giving Foundation, a nonprofit Christian organization that takes care of the basic and infrastructural needs of orphans and needy children in Ghana, West Africa.

Midley-Quainoo shares, "A relationship knit together out of love that holds forever into eternity. The initiator of the relationship, God, took the first bold step out of love by sending His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to die for a world deserving of wrath because of sin.

"God wants to have a relationship with you, not a business transaction where you pay Him to deliver things to you. He invites you to accept His love by believing in His son, Jesus Christ, for salvation and eternal life. With a new life in Christ, you are entitled to enjoy all the blessings God has put in place for His children without sweating.

"In Straight Outta Love, Joyce will walk you through the love of God while explaining with biblical verses why you must be motivated by the love of God to do all things as required in 1 Corinthians 16:14 (AMP). By understanding God's great and pure love, you will be able to embrace it fully while enjoying His amazing grace."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Midley-Quainoo's new book will help nurture a sense of connection with God through careful explanation of the truest love.

Midley-Quainoo presents a heartfelt message in hopes of empowering others in their faith walk.

