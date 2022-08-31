Author Angela Miller's new book "True Love Does" is a powerful testament to God's love and how it should be looked to as the ultimate example of true love

The recent release, "True Love Does," by Angela Miller is awakening people to adopt a higher standard for loving each other by recognizing what true love looks like. Miller points to God's perfect love as our ultimate example to follow as she aims to refine our understanding of love while destroying any preconceived misconceptions of what we may have learned while growing up and seeing "love" done by less-than-perfect human beings.

FRANKLIN, La., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Angela Miller, a daughter of God, wife, mother, author, and illustrator has completed her first book "True Love Does": a message of the life-changing power that true love carries, its empowering effects on us, and how to recognize it when it comes your way. Through this book, the author aims to demolish our unhealthy expectations of love while opening our eyes to what love-done-right looks like.

"My plan for this book is to start a movement of people loving God well," shares Miller. "A people who care about His giant heart, His feelings, and making Him feel loved back. A people whose driving force behind every decision, response, and action is a great desire to please God. How can we make God feel loved? By building an intimate relationship with Him and also by loving the people around us well.

Published by Page Publishing, Angela Miller's insightful writings highlight the importance of understanding love the way we were created to be loved. While one can experience and show love differently, Miller explains the best source of learning how to love is through God Himself and she details how to recognize His ways of loving so that we can adopt these ways for ourselves.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "True Love Does" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

