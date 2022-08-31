"The Gatekeeper" by Janice Ross, a refreshing, inspirational novel of love and faith

Janice Ross's newly released novel, "The Gatekeeper," offers inspiring contemporary fiction that demonstrates how faith in God enables one to face the ups and downs of life with hope and courage.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Gatekeeper" from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Ross is an uplifting faith-based narrative that presents a poignant story brimming with compelling characters, beautiful imagery, and a storyline that portrays how God provides resolution to even the most difficult personal situations. Ross draws readers in from the first page as a mysterious baby appears on the grounds of an affluent estate in suburban Boston. She shares below an intriguing recap of the primary storyline.

"Hector Kanelos loves his life. As groundskeeper (aka gatekeeper) for the Martin family's estate on beautiful Jekyll Island, Georgia, he has found a place to belong and people he loves. His loyalty and commitment to the family are without question, and Michael Martin felt no misgivings when he asked Hector to safeguard the most important secret he and his wife, Andrea, would ever have.

"For twins, Lissa and Lani Martin, growing up on Jekyll Island was just about perfect. Now at the age of twenty, as they are ready to begin their junior year of college, Lani's life takes a different turn as she responds to God's call to move to Israel and dedicate her life to serving his chosen people. Soon after, Lissa finds herself caught up in an exciting friendship with a handsome doctor whose presence in their lives ultimately brings unexpected blessings.

"Both at home and across the ocean, the challenges the entire cast of characters face in the coming months are potentially life-changing, demanding complete faith in God to bring healing to the broken, restoration to shattered relationships, and forgiveness for yesterday's failures. Through it all, Hector helps the family shoulder their burdens as if they were his own while fighting his own demons and memories of a war long forgotten by many."

From the picturesque beauty of Jekyll Island, Georgia, to the distant biblical heartland of Israel, "The Gatekeeper" is a heartwarming story of love, compassion, and forgiveness with the amazing conclusion that one life well-lived can make a difference to so many.

Consumers can purchase "The Gatekeeper" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

