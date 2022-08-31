Martha Beaugard-Woodruff's newly released "Happy House" is a charming narrative that celebrates the joy found within the church

"Happy House" from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Beaugard-Woodruff is an enjoyable children's story of a little girl's experiences while attending a joyful church service.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Happy House": a fun and uplifting message for young believers. "Happy House" is the creation of published author Martha Beaugard-Woodruff, a native of Arkansas who grew up in Nebraska.

Beaugard-Woodruff shares, "The Happy House is a book for children of Bible-school age. It tells a story about a day at church with Riley and her grandmother, Maw-Maw. The book uses humor and song to answer questions that a child has about the Holy Trinity and our Father God. The book is very helpful in explaining the Holy Trinity to children."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Beaugard-Woodruff's new book will encourage and educate as young readers learn about the Holy Trinity.

Beaugard-Woodruff shares a wonderful message of God's love and the comfort one can experience when connected with an uplifting congregation.

Consumers can purchase "Happy House" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Happy House," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing