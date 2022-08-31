Paragraph 3, Leaders' Guide To A Post-Covid World of Perpetual Uncertainty

Recent release "Paragraph 3: Conversations About Prepared Leadership in the Age of Perpetual Uncertainty—From the C-Suite to the Battlefield" from Page Publishing authors, L. Kevin Kelly, Lt. General John F. Mulholland US Army (ret.), and Kevin McDermott, is a striking cross section of American leaders, a diverse collection of senior leaders, men and women from the military and corporate worlds—looks at the experience of crisis and what it has to teach about leading organizations when clarity is in short supply.

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the COVID pandemic burned across the world in 2020 the United States found itself in an unaccustomed place. A country that presumed its superior capacity to deal with large problems instead flailed in its response—not only to the health threat posed by the virus but to the economic calamity and social unrest accompanying it.

When the crisis came where was leadership? Authors L. Kevin Kelly, retired Lt. General John F. Mulholland and Kevin McDermott take necessary lessons from that absence in Paragraph 3: Prepared Leadership in the Age of Uncertainty.

Paragraph 3 illuminates the how of leading organizations in what promises to be a long era of uncertainty, of which the upheavals of the pandemic were only a taste.

Paragraph 3 is not another leadership book. It is a practical guide to running organizations in an age when every operating environment will be complex, volatile and ambiguous.

The title derives from the conventions of the multi-paragraph military operations order. Paragraph one frames the situation: weather, geography, the nature of the threat. Paragraph two is the mission statement—the who, what, when, where, why of an operation. The how is in paragraph three: execution.

The premise of Paragraph 3 derives from the experience of General John Mulholland, who led Task Force Dagger, the first American incursion into Afghanistan in October 2001. Mulholland was given an audacious mission: defeat the Taliban and make the country unsafe for Al-Qaeda. And paragraph three of his operations order was nearly blank. It was a situation analogous to that abruptly faced by all of us in 2020.

The interviewees in Paragraph 3 are a striking cross section of American leaders, a diverse collection of senior leaders, men and women from the military and corporate worlds—admirals and generals now working in the private sector, CEOs, a leading surgeon, technology innovators. Paragraph 3 captures their real-world lessons for finding a way forward.

Paragraph 3 is a manual for the 21st Century.

Alison Levine, Author of the New York Times bestseller On the Edge: Leadership Lessons from Mount Everest and Other Extreme Environments, calls Paragraph 3 "A compelling read that takes you into the trenches with men and women who have achieved success in business, medicine, technology and the military. Paragraph 3 is the guidebook we need in the post-Covid world, where unpredictability and uncertainty are part of our everyday reality."

L. Kevin Kelly is currently the CEO of Halo Privacy, a cybersecurity company that focuses purely on secure communications and identity management. Prior to that he spent 17 years at Heidrick and Struggles, the last seven as CEO. Lt. General John F. Mulholland Jr. (Retired) had command of the 5th Special Forces Group, Airborne, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. In the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks on the United States, then-Colonel Mulholland commanded Joint Special Operations Task Force-North (Task Force Dagger) in the opening days of Operation Enduring Freedom and, later, Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force-West in the initial campaign of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Kevin McDermott is the founder of Collective Intelligence and a principal in the well-known scenario-planning firm, Futures Str

