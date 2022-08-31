Author Chris P. Younce's new book "Cognitive Liberty" is a powerful look at how society can repair itself from years of isolation and ignoring its collective needs

Recent release "Cognitive Liberty: An Intrapersonal Voyage of Consciousness Evolution" from Page Publishing author Chris P. Younce is a thought-provoking work that highlights the current dilemma facing modern society. On the brink of breaking down and having lost touch with the natural world it is connected to, mankind must rise up and learn to free itself from modern strife and technology.

WATERBURY, Vt., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chris P. Younce, a service coordinator for developmental disabilities services in Vermont, helping adults with autism spectrum disorder and intellectual disabilities build their quality of life through home and community-based inclusion initiatives, has completed his new book "Cognitive Liberty: An Intrapersonal Voyage of Consciousness Evolution": an eye-opening account of the ways in which technological advances have divided mankind and led to a life of separation from others and the natural world which is needed for life.

"Cognitive liberty is a concept I use to describe two basic principles," writes Younce. "One is in terms of freedom of the mind, and the other is freedom from the mind. Though these definitions seem to contradict each other, both are evidently necessary for transcendence and creative freedom, because you can't have one without the other. Freedom of the mind—to use it as one chooses or to think what they will—empowers one to wield the mind consciously. Therefore, without this empowerment, freedom from the mind becomes meaningless. The latter definition is a concept and experience just as essential as the former, if not more so. I plan to review the benefits of both throughout this book in that cognitive liberty is a process meant to foster creativity, compassion, and reciprocity."

Younce continues, "Humanitarian metamorphosis begins with weaving our dreams of the heart to cultivate the collective mind. Cognitive liberty is an art project of engineering the inner world the way we want to be. Given our dire circumstance, we owe it to our legacy to explore, expand, and liberate the human mind. Giving us access to our creative potential. Ultimately, our fate lies with our relationship to Nature. My proclamation is that our birthright is to understand that we are Nature, and this cannot be well understood without cognitive freedom. The sanctuary of peace and harmony rests with our inner Nature to be real with ourselves and to use our imaginations wisely. That means finding a way for the soul to be perceptible and to be more and more conscious. … Using our hearts as much as we use our brains. Only then will we experience a free society and learn what it means to truly be human."

Published by Page Publishing, Chris P. Younce's gripping and poignant analysis thoughtfully explores the vast reasons why mankind has fallen, and what must be done to reemerge as a society that works together. Readers will find a deep dive into how one can free their brain from modern issues and take back control of their cognition despite the difficulties present in doing so.

