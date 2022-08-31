Marc Longcor's new book "WTF! The Chase" is a deeply entertaining adventure that keeps on getting better as one flips through the pages

Recent release "WTF! The Chase" from Page Publishing author Marc Longcor is an action-packed time travel story that transports readers to different eras and dimensions.

ST. JOSEPH, Mo., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marc Longcor, an emergency medical technician, has completed his new book "WTF! The Chase": a spellbinding sequel that is more layered and interesting than the first book. Filled with vivid imagery and compelling characters with highly relatable dilemmas, this tale is such a feat in the archives of science fiction.

Longcor shares, "Buckle up, people! 13 has disappeared with the doc, and the only sorry sumb*tches who can do anything are Stone, Jack, Kate, and Stacy. The gang teams up with Hightower and a cocaine-addicted alien named Frost. Time travel seems all fun and games until sh*t goes wrong, and like everything with the gang, it does. Time travel, pirates, Nazis, Viking werewolves, giant bears, giant man-eating plants, raptors, more Alien 13 monsters, alien gods, a dark, ancient evil, Amelia Earhart, Elvis, and an alternate universe—nothing seems to go right for Stone and the gang. The stakes seem to add up, and with stakes so high, it's best to be killing in a kilt!"

Published by Page Publishing, Marc Longcor's intriguing tale will keep the readers on edge. It's a mind-bending, heart-throbbing, and engrossing quest that invites readers to slip around time, space, and reality.

Dive into this hell-of-a ride journey to the multiverse.

Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "WTF! The Chase" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

