Pastor John A. Gillis's newly released "Easy to Understand Bible Stories of the Old Testament and Angels in Prophecy" is a vibrant exploration of scripture

"Easy to Understand Bible Stories of the Old Testament and Angels in Prophecy": a helpful resource for those seeking a deeper understanding of knowledge contained within the Old Testament. "Easy to Understand Bible Stories of the Old Testament and Angels in Prophecy" is the creation of published author Pastor John A. Gillis.

Pastor Gillis shares, "As a pastor, I have been writing sermons for many years and have found the Bible to be an amazing book and wish to share that with you. Perhaps one of the biggest hurdles of us believing the Bible is our attempt to rationalize things. If it does not make sense to us, then it must not be worth much. We tend to say things like, 'The Bible was written by man, so it is open to many interpretations.' Apostle Peter comments on this in 2 Peter 1:20–21: 'Above all, you must understand that no prophecy of scripture came about by the prophet's own interpretation. For prophecy never had its origin in the will of man, but men spoke from God as they were carried along by the Holy Spirit.'

"In bringing you these stories, I have, for all purposes, kept my own interpretations and opinions to myself as much as possible and have provided you with the scripture and encourage you to look them up yourselves. Much time has been spent choosing and researching the images for this book. These are photographs of original paintings, and most are from old masters of the Renaissance. Such artists include Michelangelo, Peter Paul Rubens, Gustave Doré, and Rembrandt. By incorporating these wonderful images, it makes reading and understanding the Bible a little easier and more fun.

"Bible prophecy has an unparalleled record of accuracy. The Old Testament was completed hundreds of years before Jesus was born. Many prophecies were made in astonishing detail by the prophets throughout the Bible. (A prophet could be put to death if he was wrong about a prophecy.) In fact, fulfilled prophecy is one of the distinguishing marks of the Bible, authenticating its claim to be the inspired Word of God. The Holy Bible consists of sixty-six books by forty different authors and over a time period of around 1,800 hundred years and answers all of our questions. All we have to do is listen."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor John A. Gillis's new book is a visually stunning and articulate overview of key scripture.

Pastor Gillis offers a compelling guide to scripture within the pages of this comprehensive work.

