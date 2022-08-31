Author Stephon Rapheal's new book "Breaking the Yoke: The Unruly Mind" is a powerful tool for those who struggle against sin and wish to break free

Recent release "Breaking the Yoke: The Unruly Mind" from Page Publishing author Stephon Rapheal is an eye-opening discussion on the power that one has over sin by utilizing the principles and authority God has given us through his Word. Rapheal reveals what it means to have an unruly mind and that the unruly mind is common to all mankind and how it is reinforced by ungodly indoctrination from God's enemies through various means from our childhood and shares how one can break free from their messaging to return to God. Hence, making the content of this book applicable for all readers.

HOMESTEAD, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephon Rapheal, who is currently working towards a doctorate in psychology and is a part of the Look to the Word Healing and Deliverance Ministry, has completed his new book "Breaking the Yoke: The Unruly Mind": a powerful faith-based work encouraging readers to break free from the binds that shackle oneself to sin by understanding how the mind works and using its potential coupled with the Holy Spirit's discernment to see through the enemy's lies.

"'Breaking the Yoke: The Unruly Mind' is a thought-provoking, Bible-oriented book that exposes lawless thinking and how to overcome them with godly principles and weapons of war," writes Rapheal. "It intertwines both a biblical and a psychological perspective. Readers are expected to gain a deeper understanding of the concept of the mind, how it operates, how it affects us, and how we can effect it to affect our future. It is inspired by the author's direct and indirect battles in the mind and relentless search to get down to the root of the problems he encountered. Of utmost importance, every reader is invited to a deeper intimacy with the Lord Jesus Christ as that is the true and right way for chains to be broken off anyone's life. The unruly mind is common to all man and is a state we are all familiar with. However, breaking yokes of demonic covenants and barricades with this state of mind is where we need to be to daily walk in victory.

"Christ has called us to be more than conquerors, but the enemy has made it his point of duty to ensure that you and I live below our identity in Christ by infiltrating us with lies from our childhood and onward through various systems, culture, the media, etc. But I believe what Jesus says in John 8:32 that you will know the truth and the truth will set you free. And that's why this book has landed on your hands. You're about to be set free. This is no secret, so share this with others and be empowered!"

Published by Page Publishing, Stephon Rapheal's inspiring and uplifting tale seeks to instruct how one can free one's mind of the influences that God's enemies use to infiltrate one's way of thinking. Through the methods outlined in Rapheal's writings, readers will be able to build spiritual discipline, defeat evil thoughts inspired by outside messaging, and fortify a strong and meaningful connection with the Lord.

Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Breaking the Yoke: The Unruly Mind" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

